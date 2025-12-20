Trump slams ‘highly neurotic’ Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene as she pushes DOJ to release complete Epstein files
The president insists his feud with Greene was caused because he wouldn’t return her calls
President Donald Trump has again slammed Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her “highly neurotic” and using his “traitor” nickname as she pushes the Justice Department to release all of its files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Greene was a loyal ally to the president before her recent public rift over issues on affordability, foreign affairs and notably, the Epstein files. Greene was one of a few House Republicans to initially support a bill to force the government to release the files.
After more House Republicans signaled they’d back the measure, Trump told his party to vote to release the files and he later signed the bill into law, despite insisting the Epstein saga was a “hoax.”
During a speech at a rally in North Carolina Friday night, Trump, who was there to convince Americans that his economic agenda was working, went off on a rant about Greene.
“Marjorie Traitor Brown, I call her. Because green turns to brown under stress,” Trump said. The president went on to say the pair had a falling out because he didn’t return her phone calls, calling her “highly neurotic.”
After Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene in November, she said that she hasn’t “called him at all,” but that she did send him text messages about the Epstein files.
She later said at a press conference with survivors of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse, "I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free.”
After the Justice Department released thousands — but not all — of the Epstein files Friday, Greene and other lawmakers, slammed the the Trump administration.
“The heavily redacted Epstein files being released” and “failure to release them all by today’s lawful deadline” are “NOT MAGA,”Greene wrote on X.
In an earlier post, Greene said, “Trump called me a traitor for refusing to take my name” off a discharge petition which forced the House to vote on the release of the files. “I couldn’t be more proud I stayed on.”
Greene announced in November that she will resign from office next month, telling Americans, “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”
