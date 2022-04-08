Trump news – live: Manhattan prosecutor gives update in criminal probe as New York AG files contempt motion
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over documents in her ongoing civil probe. Her office wants him to pay $10,000 per day, every day until he turns over the documents.
Meanwhile, in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings, investigators are reviewing “evidence not previously explored”
In a new interview with the Washington Post, Donald Trump has insisted he does not regret urging his supporters to come to Washington, DC on 6 January 2021 – and has even said that he himself would have marched to the Capitol had the Secret Service not restrained him.
“Secret Service said I couldn’t go,” the paper quotes him saying. “I would have gone there in a minute.”
The interview comes after the House of Representatives voted 220-203 to refer ex-Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for prosecution on criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas to produce documents and give evidence before the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.
Manhattan DA’s Trump criminal probe reviewing ‘evidence not previously explored’
The Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal probe into Donald Trump’s business dealings is ongoing and investigators are reviewing “evidence not previously explored” as Alvin Bragg’s office comes under closer scrutiny following the abrupt departure of prosecutors on the case and the expiration of a grand jury to hear evidence.
His statement on 7 April assures that the “investigation continues” and is “following the facts without fear or favor” despite mounting public pressure.
Alex Woodward has the latest.
New York’s criminal Trump probe reviewing ‘evidence not previously explored’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg assures public that ‘investigation continues’ following departure of prosecutors and expiration of grand jury
Trump says Secret Service stopped him marching to Capitol on Jan 6
Former president Donald Trump claims he wanted to join a riotous mob of his supporters in marching from the Ellipse on the way to attacking the Capitol on 6 January 2021, but was prevented from doing so by his security detail.
“Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute,” said Mr Trump during an interview with The Washington Post.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump claims Secret Service stopped him marching to Capitol on Jan 6
Former president’s private schedule shows he never intended to go to the Capitol
New York AG files motion to hold Trump in contempt with $10,000 daily fines
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion asking the state Supreme Court to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to turn over evidence as part of her investigation into his family’s business, with $10,000 daily fines for every day he has refused to comply with a court order.
“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” she said in a statement on 7 April. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”
Alex Woodward has the latest.
New York AG files motion to hold Trump in contempt
Letitia James seeks ‘immediate intervention’ from state Supreme Court after ex-president fails to produce documents related to investigation into his financial dealings
Refusal to share Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs with Congress suggests DoJ is investigating
The Department of Justice has blocked the National Archives from sharing information with Congress concerning 15 boxes of classified information, including information the archives retrieved from former President Donald Trump’s private Florida club Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House.
It’s the clearest suggestion so far that the issue is under investigation, CNN noted.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
DoJ refusal to share Trump’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents suggests investigation
House Oversight chair says Justice Department ‘is obstructing Committee’s investigation’
Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘pro-pedophile’ insult to fellow Republicans
Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.
When Mr Cruz was asked if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s silly”.
Cruz slams Greene’s claim that GOP senators are ‘pro-pedophile’ for backing judge
‘I tweeted that, I don’t care how many people are melting down,’ far-right congresswoman says
Despite governor’s veto, Kentucky GOP could ban transgender athletes from women’s sports
Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill passed by the Republican-led state legislature banning transgender student athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, arguing that it is likely unconstitutional discrimination against transgender women and girls.
Alex Woodward reports.
Kentucky governor vetoes ban on trans athletes as GOP mulls veto override
GOP-dominated state legislature could override veto, while LGBT+ advocates argue only one openly transgender student athlete plays on a school sports team in the state
Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attacking Mr T’s masking decision
Former wrestler and actor’s decision to continue masking after his second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot drew the ire of Senator Ted Cruz who labelled it “bizarre”.
As one person commented: “Bizarre that you’ve got problems with someone making their own medical choices.”
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s masking choice
Texas senator called the actor’s decision to continue masking and social distancing ‘bizarre’
GOP may block Disney copyright over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill row
A number of Republican lawmakers have signalled they may block Disney from renewing copyright on an iconic Mickey Mouse cartoon as punishment for the company’s stance on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.
Rep Jim Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee, is circulating a letter among the GOP caucus in which he tells Disney CEO Bob Chapek of his intention to oppose any future extension of Disney copyrights, National Review reports.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Congressional Republicans may block Disney copyright after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill row
‘Disney used to be an inspiration for all American families, but it seems to now have given in to the woke mob’
GOP congressman who served as Trump’s doctor under investigation
Ronny Jackson, the former White House Medical Unit boss turned Republican congressman, is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
In a statement, Ethics Committee Chairman Ted Deutch and Ranking Member Jackie Walorski said the panel had taken up a matter referred to it in December of last year, and would announce a “course of action” by 23 May.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.
GOP congressman who served as Trump’s doctor under ethics investigation
Ronny Jackson rose to national prominence after making far-fetched claims about the then-president’s health
Voices: Trump knows what the Jan 6th Committee are probably asking Ivanka. That’s why he’s panicking
“Ivanka spent eight hours testifying to the committee rather than refusing a subpoena or invoking the Fifth, much to many people’s surprise. The week before, so did Jared Kushner. This hints at an interesting new strategy,” writes Ahmed Baba.
Trump knows what the Jan 6th Committee are asking Ivanka. That’s why he’s panicking
Ivanka spent eight hours testifying to the committee rather than refusing a subpoena or invoking the Fifth, much to many people’s surprise. The week before, so did Jared Kushner. This hints at an interesting new strategy
