New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over documents in her ongoing civil probe. Her office wants him to pay $10,000 per day, every day until he turns over the documents.

Meanwhile, in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings, investigators are reviewing “evidence not previously explored”

In a new interview with the Washington Post, Donald Trump has insisted he does not regret urging his supporters to come to Washington, DC on 6 January 2021 – and has even said that he himself would have marched to the Capitol had the Secret Service not restrained him.

“Secret Service said I couldn’t go,” the paper quotes him saying. “I would have gone there in a minute.”

The interview comes after the House of Representatives voted 220-203 to refer ex-Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for prosecution on criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas to produce documents and give evidence before the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.