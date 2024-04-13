Sydney stabbing live: Suspect dead as five killed in mall spree

✕ Close Emergency services respond after multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A baby is reportedly among those injured after several people were stabbed at a Sydney shopping mall, with five victims confirmed dead.

The suspected attacker was also shot dead by police while the building remains on lockdown as heavily armed tactical response units conduct searches of the centre.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm local time following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” it said. “Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news website news.com.au reported. State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

At least two witnesses reported hearing shots. “Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw Swat teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” a witness told Reuters.