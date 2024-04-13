Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1712998001

Sydney stabbing live: Suspect dead as five killed in mall spree

Multiple people evacuated from a mall in Sydney suburb as Emergency services respond to the site

Namita Singh
Saturday 13 April 2024 09:46
Comments
Close
Emergency services respond after multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

A baby is reportedly among those injured after several people were stabbed at a Sydney shopping mall, with five victims confirmed dead.

The suspected attacker was also shot dead by police while the building remains on lockdown as heavily armed tactical response units conduct searches of the centre.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm local time following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” it said. “Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news website news.com.au reported. State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

At least two witnesses reported hearing shots. “Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw Swat teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” a witness told Reuters.

1712998001

Six people including suspect confirmed dead in Sydney shopping centre attack

Five people and a suspect were killed in a Sydney shopping center stabbing attack on Saturday that left multiple people, including a small child, injured, police said.

A single person began stabbing people in the mall, attacking nine people, before a police inspector shot him, Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Five victims died, he said.

Cooke said the suspect acted alone and there was “no continuing threat.” He said officials didn’t know who the offender was yet, and there was no indication of motivation.

“This is quite raw,” he said.

Holly Evans13 April 2024 09:46
1712997287

Police confirm Sydney mall knifeman killed five people before being shot dead by polic

Police confirm Sydney mall knifeman killed five people before being shot dead by police
Holly Evans13 April 2024 09:34
1712997112

Eight people taken to hospital as witness says suspect was ‘on a killing spree'

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told Reuters that eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

An eyewitness told state broadcaster ABC the attacker had been shot by a police officer.

“If she did not shoot him, he would have kept going, he was on the rampage,” said the main, who did not give his name. “She went over and was giving him CPR. He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree.”

Holly Evans13 April 2024 09:31
1712996625

Baby reported among the injured as police shot alleged suspect

A nine-month-old baby is reportedly among those injured in the stabbing attack, with multiple other casualties being taken to nearby Sydney hospitals.

Police said a male was shot at the scene of the attack, but it is unclear if the deall toll of four includes the suspected attacker.

A motive for the attack has not yet been established and the shopping mall remains under a lockdown, with heavily armed tactical response teams still securing the building.

Australia Stabbing (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Holly Evans13 April 2024 09:23
1712996469

Australia’s prime minister extends sympathies

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has extended his sympathies to the victims of the attack and all those affected by the incident.

On X, he wrote: “I have been briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction.

“Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones.

“Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders.”

Holly Evans13 April 2024 09:21
1712995905

Witness heard shots and sheltered in a store

Witness Roi Huberman, an ABC sound engineer, told the network that he sheltered in a store during the incident.

“And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out.”

Holly Evans13 April 2024 09:11
1712994623

Several feared dead in Sydney shopping centre stabbing

Several people have been stabbed and a man has been shot at a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach.

Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney.

Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall after a stabbing incident in Sydney on 13 April 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Namita Singh13 April 2024 08:50
1712993936

In video: Emergency services at scene after multiple people stabbed at Sydney Westfield shopping centre

Emergency services at scene after multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

Emergency services are at scene after multiple people have been stabbed at Sydney shopping centre on Saturday (13 April). Police have confirmed a man was also shot at the Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple casualties. Emergency services were called to just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement. “People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said. “Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.” Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

Namita Singh13 April 2024 08:38
1712993143

Breaking: Sydney mall evacuated after reports of stabbing

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a popular mall in Sydney after a suspected stabbing, news.com.au reported. Report:

Sydney mall evacuated amid reports of stabbing

Hundreds of people were evacuated from a popular mall in Sydney after a suspected stabbing, news.com.au reported.

Namita Singh13 April 2024 08:25
1712993062

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for 13 April 2024, where we provide the latest on the stabbing incident reported at a mall in Sydney.

Namita Singh13 April 2024 08:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in