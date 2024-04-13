Sydney stabbing live: Suspect dead as five killed in mall spree
Multiple people evacuated from a mall in Sydney suburb as Emergency services respond to the site
A baby is reportedly among those injured after several people were stabbed at a Sydney shopping mall, with five victims confirmed dead.
The suspected attacker was also shot dead by police while the building remains on lockdown as heavily armed tactical response units conduct searches of the centre.
Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm local time following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.
“People are urged to avoid the area,” it said. “Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news website news.com.au reported. State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.
At least two witnesses reported hearing shots. “Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw Swat teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” a witness told Reuters.
Five people and a suspect were killed in a Sydney shopping center stabbing attack on Saturday that left multiple people, including a small child, injured, police said.
A single person began stabbing people in the mall, attacking nine people, before a police inspector shot him, Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Five victims died, he said.
Cooke said the suspect acted alone and there was “no continuing threat.” He said officials didn’t know who the offender was yet, and there was no indication of motivation.
“This is quite raw,” he said.
Eight people taken to hospital as witness says suspect was ‘on a killing spree'
A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told Reuters that eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.
An eyewitness told state broadcaster ABC the attacker had been shot by a police officer.
“If she did not shoot him, he would have kept going, he was on the rampage,” said the main, who did not give his name. “She went over and was giving him CPR. He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree.”
Baby reported among the injured as police shot alleged suspect
A nine-month-old baby is reportedly among those injured in the stabbing attack, with multiple other casualties being taken to nearby Sydney hospitals.
Police said a male was shot at the scene of the attack, but it is unclear if the deall toll of four includes the suspected attacker.
A motive for the attack has not yet been established and the shopping mall remains under a lockdown, with heavily armed tactical response teams still securing the building.
Australia’s prime minister extends sympathies
Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has extended his sympathies to the victims of the attack and all those affected by the incident.
On X, he wrote: “I have been briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction.
“Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones.
“Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders.”
Witness heard shots and sheltered in a store
Witness Roi Huberman, an ABC sound engineer, told the network that he sheltered in a store during the incident.
“And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out.”
Several people have been stabbed and a man has been shot at a shopping centre near Australia’s Bondi beach.
Australian media said four people had died and more had been injured by a man stabbing people at the Westfield Bondi Junction centre in Sydney.
Emergency services are at scene after multiple people have been stabbed at Sydney shopping centre on Saturday (13 April). Police have confirmed a man was also shot at the Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple casualties. Emergency services were called to just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement. “People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said. “Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.” Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.
