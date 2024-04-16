✕ Close Emergency services respond after multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

The attack on a bishop at a church in Sydney on Monday has been declared as an act of terrorism by police, as social media giants Facebook and X have been ordered to remove footage.

At least four people were injured in the attack, including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, during a service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley in the west of the city.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested during the event, which triggered clashes between members of the public and police outside the church.

On Tuesday, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb declared the church attack a terrorist incident. The declaration gives police expanded powers to stop and search people, premises and vehicles without a warrant.

Footage of the attack, taken from a live broadcast from the church’s YouTube channel, has since been shared over social media platforms such as Facebook and X/Twitter.

It has led to Australia’s eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, serving 24-hour notices to the companies in charge to remove the material, she described as “extreme and gratuitous violent”.

The attack came days after six people were killed in a stabbing rampage by Joel Cauchi at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre on Saturday. The 40-year-old, who was shot dead, also injured 12 others, including a including a nine-month old baby.