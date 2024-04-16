Sydney attacker Joel Cauchi angry he ‘couldn’t get girlfriend’ as second stabbing declared ‘terrorist act’
Attack on church clerics triggers clash between police and angry crowd
The man who carried out a stabbing spree in a Sydney shopping centre was “angry he couldn’t get a girlfriend”, his parents have said.
Joel Cauchi, 40, roamed through the busy Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday with a large knife, killing six people and injuring 12 others, including a nine-month old baby.
His father Andrew Cauchi, 76, said he was “extremely sorry” to the victims and his son was a “very sick boy” who was frustrated.
“He’s my son. And I’m loving a monster - to you, he’s a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy. He wanted a girlfriend and he has no social skills and he was frustrated out of his brain,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Australian police said a knife attack on an Assyrian church bishop and some followers in western Sydney suburb was a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism.
“We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism,” New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said. “After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident.”
The incident triggered clashes between police and an angry crowd who demanded 16-year-old attacker be handed over to them.
What are law enforcement powers when investigating terrorism
The terrorism categorisation allows more law enforcement resources to be focused on the crime. The declaration also gives police expanded powers to stop and search people, premises and vehicles without a warrant.
New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the teen’s comments and actions pointed to a religious motive for the attack. She didn’t detail the wording of the comments that led her to believe he had been religiously motivated.
“We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious-motivated extremism and of course the intimidation of the public through that person’s acts, by attending that church, whilst it was being live-streamed, intimidating not only the parishioners in attendance but those parishioners who were watching online and subsequently, those people that turned up to the church on the outside and the subsequent riot that happened,” Ms Webb said.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation’s main domestic spy agency, and Australian Federal Police have joined state police in a counterterrorism task force to investigate who else was potentially involved.
Bishop’s health condition ‘improving’
The church said in a statement today the 53-year-old Iraq-born bishop’s condition was “improving”.
Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has a strong social media following and is outspoken on a range of issues. He proselytises to both Jews and Muslims and is critical of liberal Christian denominations.
He also speaks out on global political issues and laments the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.
The bishop, described in local media as a figure sometimes seen as divisive on issues such as Covid-19 restrictions, was in national news last year with comments about gender.
Sydney church knife attack against bishop and priest are acts of terrorism, police say
Stabbings in Sydney that wounded a bishop and a priest during a church service was a terrorist attack motivated by suspected religious extremism, police in Australia said.
At least two task forces have been established to look into the incident after a 16-year-old male attacker lunged at Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at the Christ Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley. Three others, including a priest, were wounded during the service as horrified worshippers watched online and in person.
While one task force will look into the background of the attacker, the other will work to identify those in the rioting mob that attacked a number of police officers and paramedics responding to the scene, reported News.com.au.
More here:
Australian police declare Sydney church knife attack against clerics as terrorism
Police establish two task forces to look into attacker, as well as those involved in rioting
Letters: Better mental health support could help avoid tragedies like Sydney
Letters: Better mental health support could help avoid tragedies like Sydney
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
New South Wales premier urges community to ‘stick together’
The premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns urged the community to remain calm and “stick together.” Religious leaders expressed shock and condolences.
Australians were still in shock after a lone assailant stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping mall on Saturday and injured more than a dozen others.
Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Andrew Holland suggested the weekend attack heightened the community’s response to the church stabbing.“
Given that there has been incidents in Sydney the last few days with knives involved, obviously there’s concerns,” he said. “We’ve asked for everyone to think rationally at this stage. We spoke to community leaders and members of the community to speak to their local people, to try and keep people calm.”
Joel Cauchi: The Sydney attacker’s secret life as a male escort as police probe if he targeted women
The knifeman behind the Sydney shopping centre massacre led a secret life as a male escort, it has been revealed, as police probe whether he intentionally targeted women.
Five women and one man were killed when Joel Cauchi launched his horrifying attack in the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction on Saturday.
A nine-month-old baby girl was left fighting for her life after her mother was killed in the rampage, which ended when Cauchi was gunned down by a hero police officer.
Read the full article here:
Joel Cauchi: The Sydney attacker’s secret life as a male escort
Police will investigate whether Joel Cauchi targeted women during the rampage as details about his itinerant life emerge
No further threat to community, says Australia spy chief
Australia’s spy chief said he would check people close to the attacker to rule out any further threats to the community.
“It is prudent that we do this to determine there’s no threats or immediate threats to security. At this time, we’re not seeing that,” said Mike Burgess, director-general of security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.
Asked by a reporter about a video circulating of the alleged attacker pinned to the ground, his face obscured, with a voice speaking in Arabic “if they didn’t insult my prophet, I wouldn’t have come here”, Mr Burgess said: “We’re aware of those comments ... everything else is open lines of inquiry to understand why that individual got to where they did.”
Parents of Joel Cauchi 'extremely sorry' after son kills six people on stabbing rampage
Authorities urge residents to not take law into hand
Authorities urged people not to take the law into their hands.
“You will be met by the full force of the law if there’s any attempt for tit-for-tat violence in Sydney over the coming days,” New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns told reporters.
Emergency crews said they attended to around 30 people after the clash outside the church, and seven were taken to hospitals with injuries. Several police were also hospitalised with injuries and 20 police vehicles were damaged, New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.
It was the second major stabbing attack in just three days in Australia’s most populous city after six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a beachside mall in the Bondi area on Saturday.
Time to unite, says Albanese as he condemns violent extremism
Prime minister Anthony Albanese said there was no place in Australia for violent extremism.
“We’re a peace-loving nation. This is a time to unite, not divide, as a community, and as a country,” he said during a media conference.
It comes as four people including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church were injured in a knife attack on Monday.