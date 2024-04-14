✕ Close Emergency services respond after multiple people stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

The knife attacker who killed six people in a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre before being shot dead was a 40-year-old man with mental health issues, police have said.

New South Wales Police said they had identified the attacker as Joel Cauchi, of Queensland, and do not think he was motivated by terrorism.

The lone knifeman attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon at the Westfield shopping centre in the suburb of Bondi Junction in eastern Sydney.

The mother who was among six people killed has been identified in local reports as Ash Good, a 38 year-old whose nine-month-old baby is also among the wounded and has undergone surgery.

One eyewitness reported seeing Ms Good’s baby with stab wounds, with the “terrified” mother attempting to console her child as they were taken to an ambulance.

Other witnesses reported hearing gunshots as they hid inside stores, with one saying of the attacker: “He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree.”