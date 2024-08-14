Greece wildfires - latest: Athens seaside town evacuated as strong winds spread deadly fire
Satellite images reveal scale of devastation from deadly Greek wildfires as thousands evacuate Athens suburbs
A new evacuation for the Greek seaside town of Nea Makri has been ordered as firefighters battle against the deadly wildfire.
More than 700 backed by 27 special wildfire teams, and armed forces personnel are in a race against time to extinguish as much of the blaze as possible ahead this afternoon, when winds are expected to pick up again.
Meteorologists predicted gusts will reach up to 60-70 kilometers (37-43 miles) per hour endangering thousands of people the suburbs of Athens.
At least one person has died and thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters battle wildfires that have spread to the northern suburbs of the capital.
The massive, fast-moving blaze sent flames to heights of over 80ft as Greece sought assistance from other countries, activating Europe’s mutual civil protection mechanism.
The fire began on Sunday afternoon about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Athens burning several homes and businesses and sending a blanket of smoke and ash over the city centre.
Evacuation orders were issued for suburbs in the Greek capital through Monday. The fire department found a body in a burnt building in the suburb of Vrilissia shortly after midnight.
Pinned: Summary of the day
- Greece’s worst wildfire of the year has left one woman dead after erupting in Lake Marathon on Sunday.
- International aid from France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Serbia and Romania arrived to the ground to assist firefighting teams.
- Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from suburbs of Athens with dozens of homes and businesses burned.
- Officials have issued an evacuation alert for a touristic hotspot in the seaside town of Nea Makri.
- More than a dozen people have been treated by paramedics, mostly for smoke inhalation, while five firefighters suffered light burns and breathing problems, the fire department said.
- Greek minister Vassilis Kikilias declared that “forty hours after the extremely dangerous wildfire broke out in Varnava” but “we now say that there is no active front, only scattered hotspots.”
- The country remains on high fire alert after meteorologists fear strong winds reaching up to 60-70 kilometers (37-43 miles) could pick up again.
Foreign help rushed to Greece as wildfire forces evacuations in Athens
Firefighters continue to battle against the wildfire in a town near the Greek capital after a fierce fire broke out on Sunday.
A 60-year-old woman was found dead inside a factory in Patima Halandriou.
The harrowing scenes never seen before in Athens have forced thousands to flee the capital’s suburbs.
Greece called the EU for assistance to assist hard-pressed firefighters. EU spokesman Balazs Ujvari said: “The EU civil protection mechanism was activated upon request of the Greek authorities.”
Countries including Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Romania have confirmed they are sending units to help.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Paris is deploying 180 firefighters, 55 trucks and a helicopter to assist.
The Greek civil protection ministry also confirmed aid from Spain is also being “finalised” and Turkey announced it was sending two planes and a helicopter to help battle the fire.
Ground report: Greek firefighters battle through the night as flames threaten Athens
Greece’s worst wildfire this year continued to spread into the Athens suburbs on Monday evening after first igniting on Sunday afternoon, forcing hundreds of people to flee homes and hospitals.
Tourists on the hills around the Acropolis watched as smoke spread over the busy city.
A warning has been issued to anyone near affected areas to exercise caution when leaving the house due to the density of the smoke. Power cuts were reported in several parts of the capital, now thick with the smell of burning.
The fire was burning in a wide arc on the capital’s northeastern fringes, sending a blanket of smoke over central Athens on Sunday. There has been no disruption reported at Athens airports where those landing and taking off could see a wall of smoke darkening the sky on Monday morning.
Rich Booth reports from Athens:
More than 700 firefighters and wildfire teams battle the flames
More than 700 firefighters, backed by 27 special wildfire teams, and armed forces personnel were battling the flames overnight.
Around 190 vehicles, 17 water-dropping planes and 16 helicopters were also deployed to the affected areas.
The wildfire raced through pine forests left tinder-dry by repeated heat waves this summer.
June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece, which also recorded its warmest winter ever. An early start of the fire season this year has strained Greece’s firefighting force
“Firefighters have been working at full tilt for months,” said Nikos Lavranos, head of Greece’s main firefighters’ union. “They are exhausted.”
Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said earlier Monday it was “an exceptionally dangerous fire, which we have been fighting for more than 20 hours under dramatic circumstances.”
Some areas burning on Mount Pendeli were particularly hard to reach, he added.
Pictured: Firefighters visit burned properties for the first registering of damages
At least 18 people were injured due to smoke inhalation
A blanket of smoke and ash shrouded central Athens while power cuts hit parts of the Greek capital and affected traffic lights at major central junctions.
Authorities said at least 18 people were injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation as the blaze reached outlying sections of a suburb.
Athens hospitals continue to be on heightened alert as paramedics and ambulances treat five firefighters for light burns and breathing problems, and at least 13 civilians.
The Athens Medical Association warned those with chronic conditions, the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with respiratory and heart problems to be extra cautious.
Pictured: Exhausted fireman sits outside destroyed factory
Pictured: Volunteers and firefighters try to extinguish a fire
Is it safe to travel to Athens during Greece wildfires?
Serious forest fire is raging out of control on the outskirts of the Greek capital and tourists are being evacuated in the suburbs of Athens.
Traveling to Greece has not been officially advised against but holidaymakers who have booked a trip to the capital should contact their travel provider for guidance.
Flights are continuing normally for now at Athens airport: smoke can be seen from planes taking off, our travel correspondent Simon Calder writes.
The standard approach for arriving aircraft has been to loop around to the south of Athens, over the Saronic Gulf, and land from southwest to northeast.
Departing aircraft are taking off normally over the Petalioi Gulf. There is no immediate threat to the airport as the area surrounding it is partly built up, and the open land has very little vegetation.
Three flights from London Heathrow landed at Eleftherios Venizelos in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and several more are under way: easyJet from London Gatwick, Ryanair from Luton and Jet2 from Manchester.
Jet2 is telling passengers: “We are aware of the wildfires affecting an area of Athens and are monitoring the situation closely.
“As it currently stands, Athens airport is still open and we are planning to operate our flights as planned. Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport, as there may be road closures in place.”
Hundreds died during fires in east of Athens in past years
Wildfires are frequent in the Mediterranean country during its hot, dry summers, but authorities have said climate change is fueling bigger and more frequent blazes.
In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on the roads as they tried to flee in their cars.
More than 100 people died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.
Last year, wildfires in Greece killed more than 20 people, including 18 migrants who became trapped by the flames as they trekked through a forest in northeastern Greece and were caught by a massive blaze that burned for more than two weeks.
