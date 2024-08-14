✕ Close Officials continue to extinguish Greece wildfires via helicopters as strong winds worsen them

A new evacuation for the Greek seaside town of Nea Makri has been ordered as firefighters battle against the deadly wildfire.

More than 700 backed by 27 special wildfire teams, and armed forces personnel are in a race against time to extinguish as much of the blaze as possible ahead this afternoon, when winds are expected to pick up again.

Meteorologists predicted gusts will reach up to 60-70 kilometers (37-43 miles) per hour endangering thousands of people the suburbs of Athens.

At least one person has died and thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters battle wildfires that have spread to the northern suburbs of the capital.

The massive, fast-moving blaze sent flames to heights of over 80ft as Greece sought assistance from other countries, activating Europe’s mutual civil protection mechanism.

The fire began on Sunday afternoon about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Athens burning several homes and businesses and sending a blanket of smoke and ash over the city centre.

Evacuation orders were issued for suburbs in the Greek capital through Monday. The fire department found a body in a burnt building in the suburb of Vrilissia shortly after midnight.