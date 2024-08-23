✕ Close Moment Bayesian yacht engulfed by storm

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tributes have been pouring in for the “genius” Mike Lynch as the desperate search for his 18-year-old daughter Hannah has been called off until the morning.

The British technology entrepreneur was identified on Thursday as one of the five bodies discovered on the wreckage of his superyacht the previous day.

The Italian coastguard also confirmed that the bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo have all now been recovered from the Bayesian in Sicily.

Among the tributes that have been paid to all five, David Tabizel, Mr Lynch’s co-founder at Autonomy, said: “The world has lost a genius.”

Divers and underwater vehicles continued to scour the scene for a fourth day as Mr Lynch’s youngest daughter remains unaccounted for after the 56-metre vessel sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday.

However, the search was called off at around 8pm on Thursday with divers expected to begin again at 6.30am on Friday.

The boat’s chef Recaldo Thomas was confirmed dead on Monday, while a further 15 people survived the disaster.