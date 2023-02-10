Dog rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble after 90 hours trapped under wreckage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog has been rescued from the rubble of the Turkey earthquake after being buried for 90 hours.

The pet, named Pamuk, became trapped after the biggest natural disaster in more than two decades shook the region, killing more than 20,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless and hungry.

Pamuk drank water offered by rescuers as they tore away at the heavy debris left by the 7.8-magnitude tremor and powerful aftershocks.

Pamuk had been trapped for more than three days (AFP via Getty Images)

Neighbours said the owner was in hospital – but the rescue raised hopes that children and adults could yet be discovered alive under the debris. A 10-day-old baby and his mother were also plucked from the rubble on Friday.

The boy, named Yagiz, was retrieved from a wrecked building in the southern Hatay province, which has suffered terrible damage from the tremors.

The child was wrapped in a thermal blanket before being carried to an ambulance, and his mother was taken out on a stretcher.

Rescuers pulled the dog from the debris (AFP via Getty Images)

Six other people were pulled from a collapsed building in Iskenderun, also in Hatay province, after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble, rescue workers said.

Thousands of people have offered to adopt Syria’s “miracle baby” who was still connected to her mother’s umbilical cord when she was discovered by rescuers in Jinderis, next to the Turkish border.

An Israeli rescuer calls for silence to hear whether anyone is trapped (REUTERS)

Baby Aya lost her parents and four siblings in the earthquake. Her great uncle, Salah al-Badran, will take her in once she is released from hospital.

Search teams cried out in joy after pulling a 17-year-old out from under the rubble in Gaziantep.

Rescue operations are ongoing but hopes are fading for more survivors (EPA)

One rescue worker, Yasemin, said she had spent the past four days without sleep trying to help Adnan Muhammed Korkut.

An appeal to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has raised more than £30 million in just 24 hours.

Syrians are now facing starvation as food stocks are beginning to run out in the northwest of the country.

The World Food Programme has warned it is running out of stocks.

