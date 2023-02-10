Daniel Craig delivers emotional appeal for victims of Turkey earthquake

Daniel Craig has appealed to the public for donations in a TV advert in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The former James Bond actor, 54, urges Britons to donate to those “in desperate need of life-saving support” in the advert which was shown after the ITV evening news.

“The humanitarian situation is expected to get worse in the coming days,” Craig says.

“Countless injured need vital medicine or hospital care and those now homeless face the freezing winter without any shelter, food or clean water.”

