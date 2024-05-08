Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:33
Alison Hammond compares ‘slobbery’ Labrador to Paul Hollywood on For the Love of Dogs
Alison Hammond compared a “slobbery” Labrador to Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood on the latest episode of For the Love of Dogs.
The 49-year-old, who presents both television shows, was introduced to two Labradors looking for a home on Tuesday night’s episode (7 May).
She laughed as staff at Battersea revealed the dogs had been named Paul and Prue in reference to the Bake Off judges Hollywood and Prue Leith,
A Battersea worker told the presenter that Paul “is all over the food and a bit slobbery”.
She replied: “He’s a bit slobbery? That’s definitely Paul.”
