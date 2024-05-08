Irish Eurovision fans were elated as Bambie Thug became the first contestant from the country in four years to make the final of the song contest.

The Cork-born singer achieved the feat with a witchy-infused staging of Doomsday Blue at the semi-final on Tuesday 7 May in Malmo, Sweden.

Following the show at the Malmo Arena, Cork-based couple Darren O’Connell and Julie McDommell, who have attended previous Eurovision events, said it was “amazing” to see an Irish act reach the final.

“Bambie Thug was incredible... they brought something that was so unique and incredible,” Julie said.