Queen encourages children to read as she opens London school library

The Queen told children “It's so important to keep reading” as she opened a new school library in London on Tuesday, 7 May.

Camilla told excited pupils at Moreland Primary School in Islington that the new facilities would make a “huge difference” to them as "The more you’re going to learn the more you’re going to get on in life."

The opening was part of the Coronation Libraries Project which recognises the Queen’s contributions to literacy initiatives and her encouragement for children to embrace reading.