Paris Hilton said she is “counting down the days” until she can take her baby daughter for spray tan.

The star and her husband Carter Reum, who are parents of son Phoenix, welcomed daughter London back in November last year.

The 43-year-old shared an Instagram video holding London, who is dressed in a white dress and pink headband, on Monday 6 May.

In the video, which promotes Tan-Luxe UK, Paris tells her daughter: “You’re so pale. you have never been in the sun.”

She captioned the video: “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @tan_luxe spray tan!”