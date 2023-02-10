Six rescued from rubble in Turkey 101 hours after deadly earthquake

Six people have been rescued from a collapsed building in Turkey after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble following a deadly earthquake.

The six, who are all relatives, survived by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure, Murat Baygul, a search and rescue worker said.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area with a population of 13.5 million, killing more than 20,000 people.

