Israel-Iran live updates: Netanyahu vows to retaliate as Tehran ends missile attack with warning to US
Keir Starmer warns region on brink as UK confirms its troops responded to Iranian missile strikes on Israel
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate to Iranian strikes on Israel as the conflict in the Middle East threatened to spiral out of control.
Iran said its attack was over after it fired around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel late on Tuesday, but vowed a “stronger and more powerful” response if Israel retaliates further or the US directly intervenes.
British troops “played their part” in attempts to prevent further violence in the Middle East, the defence secretary confirmed, without elaborating. It was after Sir Keir Starmer said he stands with Israel following attacks that began when the prime minister was on a call with Netanyahu.
Just minutes before the attack, six people were killed and nine were wounded in a mass shooting and stabbing attack on civilians in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv.
Israel continued its bombing campaign against Beirut’s southern suburbs last night, saying it was hitting “terrorist targets” in districts with a strong Hezbollah presence.
UK forces ‘played their part’ in response to Iran missile attack
British forces “played their part” in attempts to prevent further violence in the Middle East, the Defence Secretary has confirmed, after Sir Keir Starmer said he stands with Israel following an attack on the country by Iran.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, John Healey said he “completely condemns Iran’s attack against Israel”.
“British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East,” he added.
Denmark reports two blasts near Israel’s embassy in Copenhagen
Danish police said they were investigating two blasts in the vicinity of Israel’s embassy in Copenhagen today.
There were no injuries reported, police said in a statement.
Iran extends flight cancellations until Thursday morning
All flights in Iran will remain cancelled until Thursday at 5am local time, the country’s Civil Aviation Organisation announced today, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Flights remain suspended a day after Tehran launched a massive missile strike at Israel and Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.
Iran warns US against getting involved in conflict with Israel
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran has warned the US against getting involved with Israel after its barrage of strikes in Tel Aviv.
US president Joe Biden has reaffirmed America’s support for Israel after the missile strikes, calling it “defeated and ineffective”.
“The Secretary (Austin) reaffirmed that the United States remains well postured to defend U.S. personnel, allies, and partners in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations,” the Pentagon said in a statement after US defence secretary Lloyd Austin Austin’s call with Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant.
“The minister and I expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defence of Israel against nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran and committed to remain in close contact,” Mr Austin said separately in a post on X.
Hezbollah says it repelled Israeli forces infiltrating Lebanese town of Adaisseh
Hezbollah said it confronted Israeli forces infiltrating the Lebanese town of Adaisseh this morning, forcing them to retreat.
Israel has launched a ground invasion of Lebanon, what the Israeli military described as a “limited, localised and targeted” operation to target Hezbollah.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls Iranian attack ‘outrageous act of aggression'
Israel invades Lebanon and Iran retaliates in major escalation of regional conflict
Israel has vowed revenge after Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles across the country in a major escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
A salvo of around 200 ballistic missiles were fired by Tehran less than 24 hours after the Israeli military launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Millions of people rushed into shelters while outside hundreds of flashes could be seen over the cities of Tel Aviv, Ashdod and Jerusalem as the Iron Dome system intercepted most of the rockets.
Israel’s Middle East conflicts opens US vice presidential debate
Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz, the US vice presidential candidates, were asked about the escalating conflict in the Middle East during the early moments of Tuesday night’s debate.
The candidates were specifically asked if they would support Israel in a pre-emptive strike against Iran, though neither answered the question directly.
Walz, the Democratic candidate, said the “expansion of Israel and its proxies is an absolute fundamental necessity for the United States to have the steady leadership there.”
Based on the context of his sentence, it appears Walz mistakenly said “Isreal” when he meant “Iran.”
Vance also dodged the question, suggesting that Iran was on the brink of obtaining a nuclear weapon and insinuated that somehow Vice President Kamala Harris could have prevented that from happening.
“Who has been the vice-president for the last three and a half years?” Vance said. “The answer is your running mate, not mine.”
ICYMI: Starmer condemns Iran’s missile attack and vows to stand with Israel
Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain stands with Israel and supports the “reasonable demand for the security of its people” after an attack on the country by Iran.
In a statement from Downing Street on Tuesday evening, the prime minister said Tehran has “menaced the Middle East for far too long” and called on the country to “stop these attacks”.
“We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression,” he said.
Iranian missile debris reportedly falls in Jordan, injuring three
A Jordanian official said that parts of an Iranian missile fell in its territory on Tuesday after Tehran lauched a strike at Israel.
Government spokesman Mohammed al-Momani told state-run media outlet Al-Mamlaka TV that the missile debris injured three people.
Jordan, located between Iran and Israel, is a US ally and has a peace treaty with Israel. Jordanian Air Force units assisted in the interception of Iran’s missiles, according to a Jordanian official. Al-Momani said the nation “won’t be a place for anyone’s conflict” and that its citizens would also be the first priority of the Jordanian government.
