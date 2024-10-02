✕ Close Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel as explosions heard across Tel Aviv

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate to Iranian strikes on Israel as the conflict in the Middle East threatened to spiral out of control.

Iran said its attack was over after it fired around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel late on Tuesday, but vowed a “stronger and more powerful” response if Israel retaliates further or the US directly intervenes.

British troops “played their part” in attempts to prevent further violence in the Middle East, the defence secretary confirmed, without elaborating. It was after Sir Keir Starmer said he stands with Israel following attacks that began when the prime minister was on a call with Netanyahu.

Just minutes before the attack, six people were killed and nine were wounded in a mass shooting and stabbing attack on civilians in the Jaffa neighbourhood of Tel Aviv.

Israel continued its bombing campaign against Beirut’s southern suburbs last night, saying it was hitting “terrorist targets” in districts with a strong Hezbollah presence.