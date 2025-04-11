Tesla smashed to pieces in London protest against Elon Musk

A Tesla was destroyed in London by protesters targeting billionaire Elon Musk and his ties to Donald Trump on Thursday, 10 April.

The second-hand car, originally destined for the scrapheap, was smashed as part of a “public art piece” according to the group Everyone Hates Elon, who organised the stunt.

The group says it offers people a way to “safely and legally” destroy a Tesla. The installation will be auctioned to raise money for local food banks.

"There are more billionaires than ever before and there are more food banks than ever before. These things are obviously connected" an Everyone Hates Elon spokesperson said.