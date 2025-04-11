Drug dealer launches bin bag of cocaine and heroin over fence as police raid home

A drug dealer was caught launching a bin bag full of cocaine and heroin over a fence as police smashed their way into a home in Birmingham.

Zain Hussain, 27, of Kenelm Road, Small Heath, ran from the property and grabbed drugs from a barbecue during the raid.

Police found cocaine with more than £10,000 along with hundreds of pounds worth of heroin.

Hussain was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Shazad Akram, 46, of Heather Road, Birmingham, Sajad Akram, 43, of Kenelm Road, Small Heath, and Asif Mohammed, 46, of Blakeland Street, Birmingham, were jailed for their roles in the drugs gang after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.