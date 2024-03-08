Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saudi Arabia’s boxing takeover continues tonight, as Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head with Francis Ngannou.

Joshua, 34, secured three wins from as many fights in 2023, rounding out the year with a stoppage of Otto Wallin in Riyadh. At the same event in December, Deontay Wilder was outpointed by Joseph Parker, scuppering plans of a bout between “AJ” and the American.

Instead, Joshua will face ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou, who made his boxing debut in October. In that bout in Riyadh, the Cameroonian floored Tyson Fury before losing a controversial decision – in one of the sport’s most remarkable moments ever.

Ngannou, 37, will look to put things right this weekend, returning to Riyadh to box another Briton in Joshua – a former two-time unified champion.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Joshua vs Ngannou is set to take place on Friday 8 March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is expected to begin at 4pm GMT (8am PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET), with ring walks for Joshua vs Ngannou likely to start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Anthony Joshua, left, takes on Francis Ngannou on March 8 (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The event will stream live on Dazn in the UK, US and worldwide, with Sky Sports also airing the action in the UK.

New Dazn viewers can purchase the fight card for £19.99.

A subscription to Dazn is available to purchase here.

Odds

Joshua – 2/9

Ngannou – 100/30

Draw – 16/1

Odds via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers here.

Rules

Ngannou mocks Tyson Fury after knocking down the boxer (AFP via Getty Images)

Joshua vs Ngannou will be a standard professional boxing match. The fight is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds. Each fighter can win via decision, knockout or TKO (technical knockout, e.g. the referee stops the bout, a towel is thrown in, or an injury halts the fight).

Each round will be scored using the 10-point ‘must’ system, meaning the winner of a round receives 10 points, while the loser gets 9 – unless they are knocked down or badly hurt, in which case they will receive 8 points, 7 or fewer, depending on the severity of the damage.

The same rules applied to Ngannou’s pro boxing debut in October, when he fought Fury, although the quirk in that bout was that the Briton’s WBC heavyweight title was not on the line.

Prize money

Joshua and Ngannou’s respective earnings for the fight have not been made public. A number of publications cited a Sports Business Journal article, which apparently reported that AJ will make $50m to Ngannou’s $20m – not factoring in pay-per-view points. However, the original article no longer lists specific figures. A Forbes article has endorsed the suggestion that those sums are accurate, however.

When Ngannou fought Fury in October, the Cameroonian earned $10m, according to Fury, whose friend Derek Chisora claimed that the “Gypsy King” made $50m.

Full card (subject to change)

Joseph Parker, who outpointed Deontay Wilder in December, will fight Zhilei Zhang (Getty Images)

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou (heavyweight)

Zhilei Zhang (C) vs Joseph Parker (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Rey Vargas (C) vs Nick Ball (WBC featherweight title)

Israel Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov (vacant WBA super-welterweight title)

Gavin Gwynne vs Mark Chamberlain (lightweight)

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena (heavyweight)

Jack McGann vs Louis Greene (super-welterweight)

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc (cruiserheavyweightweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopez Flores (super-lightweight)

Andrii Novytskyi vs Juan Torres (heavyweight)