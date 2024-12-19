Fury vs Usyk 2 LIVE: Latest news and press conference updates after bizarre open workouts

✕ Close Reignited: Usyk vs. Fury 2 - Trailer

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is just three days away, as the Briton aims to claim the unified heavyweight titles – seven months after suffering his first professional loss, against the Ukrainian.

In May, Usyk won a split decision against Fury to become the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years. Now, the pair return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Usyk defends the gold against the “Gypsy King” – minus the IBF belt, which he vacated in spring.

Fury fought impressively in May, leading the fight after the midway stage, but a phenomenal rally from Usyk secured victory, keeping the former cruiserweight king unbeaten.

Usyk, 37, even came close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine, and will take great confidence from that in Saturday’s rematch.

Follow all the build-up to Usyk vs Fury 2, after Wednesday’s open workouts, below. You can watch the fight live on DAZN this weekend. (We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.)