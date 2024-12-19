The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Fury vs Usyk 2 LIVE: Latest news and press conference updates after bizarre open workouts
We are just three days away from the biggest rematch of the year, as Tyson Fury bids to avenge his first loss – against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is just three days away, as the Briton aims to claim the unified heavyweight titles – seven months after suffering his first professional loss, against the Ukrainian.
In May, Usyk won a split decision against Fury to become the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years. Now, the pair return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Usyk defends the gold against the “Gypsy King” – minus the IBF belt, which he vacated in spring.
Fury fought impressively in May, leading the fight after the midway stage, but a phenomenal rally from Usyk secured victory, keeping the former cruiserweight king unbeaten.
Usyk, 37, even came close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine, and will take great confidence from that in Saturday’s rematch.
Despite donning his gloves, Fury threw zero punches on Wednesday, ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk
Usyk is asked whether he’s better at dancing or boxing. “Dancing,” he says!
He’s asked about Fury seeming to say “hurt” and “damage” during his workout (in which the Briton threw zero punches, remember).
“Okay,” Usyk says as a reaction to Fury’s workout...
Usyk is now in the ring, shadow boxing and dancing around the ring.
Outside a band is playing (or pretending to play) a song that seems to have lyrics including “Oleksandr Usyk”.
“It was a little workout,” Steward laughed. “We gave it our best.
“Tyson Fury is just ready right now, along with myself. He’s always had like a silly demeanour and [been] playing around, but this is a different side of him. He’s just ready, 100 per cent ready.”
Steward also reveals that Fury’s corner on Saturday will consist of himself, Andy Lee, and a cutman.
So, no John Fury this time, after Tyson’s dad came under criticism for his corner work in May.
In general, it was argued by many fans and pundits that Fury had too many voices in his corner.
Fury gets his gloves on, eventually hops towards his coach Sugarhill Steward... and then opts not to throw a punch.
And that’s that. Fury’s open workout is done, without a punching being thrown.
Right...
Fury is finally on land and in the ring!
He took a while to get there, and he’s taking a while to get going with his workout.
He’s hopping a bit, walking around, kind of stretching. Nothing more yet.
Onto the main event!
Tyson Fury is out first...
The former heavyweight champion actually makes his way to the ring by crossing the nearby water in a boat!
It’s taking a while...
McKean does his bit, then Itauma takes to the ring.
Itauma, 19, is a big favourite in this one, which – given McKean’s experience – says a lot about the expectations on Itauma to rise to the top of the heavyweight division in short order.
Itauma does some shadow boxing, showing off his lightning speed.
Speaking of lightning speed, Itauma is in and out of the ring in rapid fashion!
Ishmael Davis is the next fighter out, ahead of his super-welterweight bout with Serhii Bohachuk.
Davis steps in after Israil Madrimov recently fell ill.
Bohachuk follows Davis, and we now move back to the heavyweight division.
Unbeaten British teenager Moses Itauma takes on Australia’s Demsey McKean, and the latter is in the ring to shadow box now.
Dave Allen works out next, doing some pad work ahead of his heavyweight clash with former sparring partner Johnny Fisher.
Allen’s workout is soundtracked by “The Whole Of The Moon” by The Waterboys. Another great tune.
Allen makes his exit, and here comes Fisher: the “Romford Bull”.
