Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rules finally revealed as ‘knockout’ decision is made

The rules for Jake Paul’s boxing match have finally been revealed, including decisions on knockouts, the number of rounds, and whether or not headguards will be used.

Tyson will be 58 when he boxes Paul, 27, in Dallas on 20 July, with the bout streaming live on Netflix. Since retiring as a professional in 2005, Tyson has fought just once, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition contest in 2020. Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul is 9-1 as a pro boxer.

And when the Americans clash at the AT&T Stadium this summer, the contest will go down as an officially-sanctioned pro bout, counting on each man’s record, it was announced on Monday (29 April).

Furthermore, knockouts will be allowed in the fight, which is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds at heavyweight, and Paul and Tyson will wear 14oz gloves but no head gear – contrary to rumours.

Upon the announcement of the fight, in March, Tyson said: “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.”

Paul added: “The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live on the biggest streaming platform in the world…

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Since then, both boxers have admitted to being ‘scared’ of the other.

In the co-main event on 20 July, Katie Taylor will fight Amanda Serrano in a long-awaited rematch. Ireland’s Taylor will defend her undisputed super-lightweight titles, two years after narrowly retaining the undisputed lightweight belts against the Puerto Rican star.