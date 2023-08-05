Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE: Latest fight updates and results
Follow live updates as YouTube star Paul boxes former UFC star Diaz in Dallas
Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a highly-anticipated boxing match in Dallas this evening, as the mixed martial arts star fights for the first time since leaving the UFC.
YouTuber Paul has compiled a 6-1 record as a professional boxer in recent years, knocking out MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter a former UFC champion – and beating UFC legend Anderson Silva on points. Most recently, however, the 26-year-old suffered his first loss as he was beaten by Tommy Fury.
In that long-awaited fight in Saudi Arabia, Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – was knocked down but emerged victorious on points. Now Paul is looking to bounce back as he faces fellow American Diaz.
Diaz, 38, is a longtime favourite of MMA fans but achieved crossover fame when he submitted Conor McGregor in March 2016, five months before losing a narrow decision to the Irishman. Last September, Diaz won his final UFC fight by submitting Tony Ferguson, before his attention turned to his boxing debut against Paul.
Paul vs Diaz a good match-up
Nate Diaz is a good match-up for this point in Jake Paul’s career. He’s not a professional boxer but has a heap of fighting experience and is a well known name in fighting circles so will bring in the numbers for PPV.
His MMA record is 21-13 which is pretty patchy, but he’s been a fan favourite for years in the UFC anyway due to the nature of his fights and how he conducts himself in defeat.
Diaz has mainly fought at welterweight but sometimes at lightweight earlier in career. He’s never won a UFC title, and left the UFC last September after submitting Tony Ferguson but vowed to return at some point.
Jake Paul’s latest fight is not about Jake Paul
Raise your hand if you thought Jake Paul’s boxing venture had come to an end with his loss to Tommy Fury in February. It’s okay, you don’t look silly; you weren’t the only one. So, go on: Raise that hand, nod your head, or let out a sigh. You don’t have to carry the burden anymore.
Many believed that fight marked the endgame of this particular endeavour, even before it had played out. A win would have allowed the YouTube star, 26, to say he had beaten a professional boxer, after several wins against mixed martial artists; a loss would have signalled the dissipation of any momentum and intrigue that the American had built over the last few years.
Except even in defeat by Fury – a points loss to the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson – a degree of intrigue has remained, though Paul’s momentum did indeed take a hit. In the lead-up to that bout in Saudi Arabia, Paul had already hinted that his next challenge could be a boxing match with Nate Diaz, who left the UFC with the most unique of legacies in September. Paul’s plan, of course, was to defeat Fury, stay unbeaten, then move on to face Diaz, but the master promoter has managed to stay on track in spite of his loss. In Dallas this Saturday, Paul will take on Diaz in another fight that will be deemed a circus act but that will nonetheless attract a significant audience.
Jake Paul’s career so far
YouTube star Jake Paul has quickly gained experience and slowly earned respect as a boxer in recent years, going 6-1 as a professional.
Prior to his points loss to Tommy Fury in February, the American was unbeaten, and he holds a decision win against UFC legend Anderson Silva as well as knockouts of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and MMA star Ben Askren.
Can he add another UFC star to his list of defeated opponents?
Will Diaz defeat Jake Paul?
The career of Nate Diaz is a fascinating one. He’s been fighting for most of his life, inside and outside of various rings and cages.
Diaz has fought 34 times professionally in a cage, mainly within the UFC, and more than a few times unprofessionally on the streets. For years, he has also fought the negative opinions that surround combat sports and the judgement that brings on him and his choice of career.
He has fought against the UFC’s method of doing business, and now at 38-years-old and having achieved icon status he is readyy to earn the rewards of all that struggle.
His professional boxing debut against Jake Paul tonight looks set to earn him a tidy sum as the match-up is a genuine curiosity-based pay-per-view.
Paul has shown he is a capable boxer but Diaz has fought for UFC world titles. Who will win this one? Will Diaz dominate as he probably should? Will the restrictions of boxing play into Paul’s hands?
We’ll find out soon enough.
Jake Paul predicts knockout against Nate Diaz
As part of his promotion for tonight’s fight, Jake Paul has predicted that he will knockout out Nate Diaz in four rounds when the fighters meet in the ring.
Here’s ‘The Problem Child’ hyping up this event:
Pre-match thoughts from Jake Paul
"My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” said Jake Paul ahead of this clash against Nate Diaz.
"Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever.
"Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long."
How Jake Paul’s last fight turned out
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz odds
The bookmakers are giving Jake Paul a big edge despite having less fighting experience than Nate Diaz.
Paul made his boxing debut in 2018, while Diaz was already a world title contender at that point. Diaz has never boxed professionally however and may find it a totally different prospect tonight/
Here are the latest odds:
Paul 4/11
Diaz 2/1
Draw 15/1
Full fight card (subject to change)
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz (cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano (C) vs Heather Hardy 2 (undisputed women’s featherweight titles)
Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry (women’s super-middleweight)
Ashton Sylve vs William Silva (lightweight)
Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa (welterweight)
Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera (middleweight)
Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens (super-middleweight)
Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo (welterweight)
Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton (super-lightweight)
How can I watch Paul vs Diaz?
The event will air live on the streaming platform Dazn.
It will be available to existing subscribers, and it will also be purchasable on Dazn Pay-Per-View for non-subscribers – at a cost of £14.99. A Dazn subscription is available to purchase here, with monthly plans starting at £9.99.
In the US, the fight will also be available to watch on ESPN+.
