Katie Taylor will look to avenge the only loss of her professional career this evening, as she takes on Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

Ireland’s Taylor, who holds the undisputed lightweight titles, moved up a weight class in May and challenged Cameron in the Irish capital, only to come up short on points.

Now, England’s Cameron returns to enemy territory to defend the undisputed super-lightweight belts against the 37-year-old again.

It is set to be a massive night for Taylor, Cameron, Ireland and boxing overall, with some fans believing that Taylor will walk away from the sport – whatever the result.

Here's all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Cameron vs Taylor 2 is set to take place on Saturday 25 November at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then due at around 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live on Dazn in the UK. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a cost of £9.99 per month.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Odds

Taylor, right, faces off with Cameron ahead of their rematch in Dublin (Getty Images)

Taylor – 6/4

Cameron – 4/7

Draw – 14/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Katie Taylor (undisputed women’s super-lightweight titles)

Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball (welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould (lightweight)

Skye Nicolson (C) vs Lucy Wildheart (WBC women’s interim featherweight title)

John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor (Celtic super-featherweight title)

Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)

Thomas Carty vs Dan Garber (heavyweight)

Emmet Brennan Jamie Morrissey (Celtic light-heavyweight title)

Giorgio Visioli vs Lee Anthony Sibley (lightweight)