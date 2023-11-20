Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron return to the scene of their first clash this weekend, squaring off in Dublin again with the undisputed super-lightweight titles on the line once more.

England’s Cameron handed Taylor the first defeat of her career in May, outpointing the Irish icon to retain the super-lightweight belts against the undisputed lightweight champion.

Now, Taylor looks to right that wrong on a hugely important night for the 37-year-old, Ireland and boxing overall.

Fans are speculating that Taylor may even walk away from the sport, whatever the result.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Cameron vs Taylor 2 is set to take place on Saturday 25 November at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then due at around 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will stream live on Dazn in the UK. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a cost of £9.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Taylor, right, faces off with Cameron ahead of their rematch in Dublin (Getty Images)

Taylor – 6/4

Cameron – 4/7

Draw – 14/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Katie Taylor (undisputed women’s super-lightweight titles)

Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball (welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould (lightweight)

Skye Nicolson (C) vs Lucy Wildheart (WBC women’s interim featherweight title)

John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor (Celtic super-featherweight title)

Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion (super-featherweight)

Thomas Carty vs Dan Garber (heavyweight)

Emmet Brennan Jamie Morrissey (Celtic light-heavyweight title)

Giorgio Visioli vs Lee Anthony Sibley (lightweight)