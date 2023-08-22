Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The moment many fans have been waiting for, the KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis fiery press conference.

The four main-event fighters will host a joint press conference at Wembley Arena ahead of their respective boxing matches on 14 October in Manchester.

YouTuber KSI will fight Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – after Paul has taken on Conor McGregor’s teammate Danis in Manchester.

It’s all part of the MF & Dazn:X Series event, which is a new crossover series promoted by Misfits Boxing and will see some of the biggest names in entertainment, sport and lifestyle headline fight nights.

These events “will bring boxing fans around the world the premium and professional live sports action guaranteed with Dazn alongside a supercharged production fit for the stars and icons of the entertainment world and beyond,” the official Dazn website has said.

The press conference is set to take place on Tuesday 22 August. Fans will be present during the show, but tickets are no longer available to purchase. According to TalkSport, tickets were sold out in an instant last week after they were available for fans to grab.

What time will the press conference start?

The much-anticipated conference is set to kick off at 4pm BST and will be streamed across various social-media channels and platforms. This includes KSI’s YouTube channel and the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel.

How to watch

Aside from live streaming on YouTube, the event will also be available on Dazn, which is a subscription channel available across various TV platforms including Sky. A Dazn subscription is available to purchase here.

The Dazn website has said if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you can download the Dazn app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there to watch the show.

What devices are supported on Dazn?

Mobile devices such as iPhones, iPad, Android phones and tablets as well as Amazon Fire Tablet are accepted.

TV and streaming devices are also accepted, the list includes Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Smartcast, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV and Sony Smart TV.

For game consoles, you can access the event on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, XBox One and XBox Series X | S.

