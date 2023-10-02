Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans will expect fireworks when Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington meet in a featherweight title fight this weekend.

The British pair will clash in a main-event contest in Sheffield, where Wood puts his WBA belt on the line. The fight marks the first defence of the Nottingham boxer’s second title reign, after he lost then regained the title in back-to-back duels with Mauricio Lara this spring.

Wood, 35, was stopped by the Mexican in February but outpointed Lara three months later. Warrington also has recent history with Lara, having suffered a TKO loss to him in 2021 before the pair drew their rematch later that year, when a clash of heads derailed the bout.

Warrington, 32, bounced back from those results by stopping old rival Kiko Martinez last March, but he was beaten by Luis Alberto Lopez in December. Those fights marked the start and end of the Leeds boxer’s second reign as IBF featherweight champion.

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s main event. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

The fight is set to take place on Saturday 7 October, at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Dazn. A subscription to the streaming service is available to purchase here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Wood – 2/5

Warrington – 21/10

Draw – 14/1

Full card (subject to change)

Leigh Wood (C) vs Josh Warrington (WBA featherweight title)

Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus (for Harper’s WBA super-welterweight title; vacant WBO title)

Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill (featherweight)

Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia (middleweight)

Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch (super-welterweight)

Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez (super-featherweight)

Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker (super-bantamweight)