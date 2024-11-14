Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Jake Paul makes outrageous bets and teases rival over old controversy ahead of weigh-in

✕ Close Mike Tyson throws ferocious punches in open workout for Jake Paul boxing match

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just a day away from one of the biggest and most controversial fights in boxing in years, as they prepare to square off on Netflix.

And ahead of their officially-sanctioned, professional bout, the Americans shared a stage at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on Wednesday (13 November), with Paul making $1m bets and retired boxing champion Tony Bellew crashing proceedings.

Bellew was in the crowd wearing a T-shirt showing the logo of betting site Paddy Power, and he was standing alongside an older man in a boxing robe and gloves. Bellew also had a microphone, with which he spoke over a journalist who was asking a question inside Toyota Music Factory.

Bellew’s words were difficult to hear, but he appeared to call Paul a “clown”, while host Ariel Helwani tried to drown out the 41-year-old, comparing Bellew’s microphone to a “Fisher Price” toy.

Later, Paul lost his cool at the undercard boxers who predicted he will lose to Tyson, making $1m bets with several of them. Next up, tonight, is the weigh-in. Re-live the press conference below.