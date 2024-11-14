Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Jake Paul makes outrageous bets and teases rival over old controversy ahead of weigh-in
Both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson share a stage before their boxing match on Netflix
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just a day away from one of the biggest and most controversial fights in boxing in years, as they prepare to square off on Netflix.
And ahead of their officially-sanctioned, professional bout, the Americans shared a stage at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on Wednesday (13 November), with Paul making $1m bets and retired boxing champion Tony Bellew crashing proceedings.
Bellew was in the crowd wearing a T-shirt showing the logo of betting site Paddy Power, and he was standing alongside an older man in a boxing robe and gloves. Bellew also had a microphone, with which he spoke over a journalist who was asking a question inside Toyota Music Factory.
Bellew’s words were difficult to hear, but he appeared to call Paul a “clown”, while host Ariel Helwani tried to drown out the 41-year-old, comparing Bellew’s microphone to a “Fisher Price” toy.
Later, Paul lost his cool at the undercard boxers who predicted he will lose to Tyson, making $1m bets with several of them. Next up, tonight, is the weigh-in. Re-live the press conference below.
Jake Paul trolls Mike Tyson with $100,000 ear cover after infamous bite
Jake Paul has trolled Mike Tyson by wearing a $100,000 ear cover in reference to the former heavyweight world champion’s infamous history with biting opponents.
Reports suggest the item from Vobara is worth six figures, with Paul acquiring it ahead of Friday’s bout on Netflix.
Paul made reference to protecting his ear in a swipe related to Tyson and his notorious move to chew down on rival Evander Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 heavyweight rematch.
Mike Tyson insists he doesn’t care about his boxing legacy
Mike Tyson’s once-ferocious fighting career was already helter-skeltering towards its feeble conclusion when the video-sharing platform YouTube first flickered into life in February 2005.
Four months later, the so-called ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, who had cut a swathe through the world’s best heavyweights towards the end of the 1980s, was crumpling in the corner under the less than concussive fists of Irishman Kevin McBride in Washington DC.
Tyson’s pitiful professional conclusion, which followed innumerable controversies and scandals that dogged his career both in and out of the ring, served to soften the memory of the impact of those crushing early wins, and question his hard-won reputation as one of the most brutal and unforgiving world champions of all time.
So it is hardly surprising that Tyson professes himself entirely unconcerned by criticism of his decision to end his 19-year hiatus from the ring and return at the age of 58 to face the YouTuber Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas on Friday night.
Jake Paul makes $1m bets with boxers who predict he’ll lose to Mike Tyson
At a press conference for Friday’s fight night, more undercard boxers picked Tyson to beat Paul than vice versa
Tony Bellew crashes Tyson vs Paul press conference with ‘Fisher Price’ microphone
The former world champion, standing in the crowd, interrupted a journalist in an apparent bid to mock Paul
Jake Paul reveals next fight after Mike Tyson: ‘It makes so much sense’
Jake Paul is adamant he will fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez following his bout with Mike Tyson on Friday.
Ahead of his fight with the former world heavyweight champion, the former YouTube star has resumed his audacious move to fight one of the best pound-for-pound stars in boxing, despite his relative lack of experience.
But Paul believes he can entice the Mexican superstar with Friday’s extravaganza in Arlington, Texas against the 58-year-old Tyson.
Paul, who is now 10-1 with seven knockouts and whose only defeat was on points to Tommy Fury, believes a cruiserweight bout against Alvarez for a version of the world title can be agreed for 2025.
“This moment will prove that I’m the face of boxing,” Paul said on Tuesday. “The largest attraction, and me vs Canelo at 200lbs for the cruiserweight world title is the biggest fight.”
Paul’s long-term goal is to fight for a world title in boxing and believes the exposure from fighting Tyson could persuade one of the world’s best
Want to know how Tyson looked at Tuesday’s open workout?
How was his speed, power, attitude?
We’ve got you covered:
Mike Tyson takes ferocious approach in open workout for Jake Paul fight
Tyson stepped into his shots and backed up his pad man to the ropes, ahead of his first pro bout in 19 years
And here’s how Paul felt about Tyson’s withdrawal from the fight in May:
“When I received the news that he was out and not able to fight, I was just numb. I was just like, ‘f***...’ I’m the type of person who likes a schedule and likes to know what I’m doing. This just threw a wrench in all of that. There was nothing I could do, it was out of my control.”
Tyson withdrew from the controversial bout in July, leading it to be rescheduled for 15 November
Some of the concern for Tyson’s health stems not only from his age, but also from his health scare in late May.
The 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight, forcing his bout with Paul to be delayed from July until this week.
And Tyson recently revealed that he was throwing up blood on the plane, when he went through his health scare.
The 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up in May, leading his bout with Paul to be delayed until 15 November
How many rounds are there in Friday’s main event? How long is each round? Are knockouts allowed? Will the boxers be wearing head guards? How big are their gloves?
We answer all those questions here:
Paul vs Tyson rules: How many rounds and are KOs allowed?
Everything you need to know about the controversial fight, which will stream live on Netflix
On the topic of Taylor vs Serrano 2, here’s Steve Bunce’s recent column on the state of women’s boxing:
Women’s boxing is in the doldrums but one simple solution can save it
Ahead of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 next week in Texas, a concerning trend threatens to erase the great momentum achieved in the women’s side of the sport in recent years
