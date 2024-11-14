Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Press conference updates and latest news as Netflix fight looms
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just two days away from one of the biggest and most controversial fights in years, as they prepare to square off in Dallas.
And ahead of their officially-sanctioned, professional bout, the Americans will share a stage at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday night (13 November), with each man set to talk up his chances of winning – amid conflicting predictions in the boxing world.
On Tuesday, 58-year-old Tyson and YouTube star Paul, 27, conducted an open workout in the Music Factory, with the former heavyweight champion taking an aggressive approach. His speed and power look to have waned somewhat, but Tyson seemed focused as his fight with Paul edges closer – four months after it was first due to take place, before Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.
Barring any late issues, the bout is finally set to go ahead on Friday (15 November), at Texas’s AT&T Stadium: home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. And the fight, in an unprecedented move, will stream live on Netflix.
Follow the press conference live below.
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Helwani asks every fighter on stage to predict the main event, and more boxers pick Paul than Tyson.
Paul then approaches everyone who picked against him, asking how much money all of them want to bet.
A few shake hands on $1m... One bets his property in India. One bets a ring. One bets $20.
“I’m sending out contracts, too,” Paul says.
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Paul takes issue with a question about when he’ll fight ranked contenders at his preferred weight: “I think you’re the same dumba** from the other event. You’re sitting here disrespecting Mike Tyson to his face.”
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Paul: “There’s a lot of s*** talk online, saying you’re gonna kill me, and nothing in person. I dunno, it’s just... pretty f***ing boring.
“It’s not working, whatever these games are. It’s not gonna change the result on Friday night.”
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Paul: “I’m blessed to be [...] highly criticised. It just means I’ve done something right.
“I’ve taken risks, I was the underdog all the way up until [fighting] Nate Robinson [in 2020].
“That’s why I’m here on Netflix against the biggest name in boxing.”
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Paul: “I think he’s gonna look good when he’s on the canvas and I’m standing over him.”
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Tyson is asked about being the underdog. “I’m fine with everything.”
Lots of short answers from the legend tonight.
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Armando Casamonica, who is stepping up to face Lucas Bahdi on short notice, is giving a long answer in Italian. I hope there’s a translator.
There is, and he translates after Helwani cuts Casamonica short.
Paul vs Tyson press conference LIVE
Taylor is asked whether her promoter, Eddie Hearn, will be in her corner on Friday, as Jake Paul claimed.
She says she’s not sure, but someone mentions that an application was filed for this to happen.
Paul: “It doesn’t surprise me, because he’s a clout-chasing b***h.”
