Jake Paul faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in California this Saturday as the burgeoning influencer-turned-boxer looks to claim the scalp of yet another former world champion.

Paul, who currently holds a record of 11-1 in his boxing career, enters the bout off the back of a controversial win over Mike Tyson last time out, while Chavez comes in at 54-6-1, with his most recent win against Uriah Hall just under a year ago.

While Tyson was a big name, this fight with Chavez marks the most serious test of Paul’s career, and betting sites are preparing a range of boxing free bets for the fight.

talkSPORT BET are one of those boxing betting sites with an offer, and it’s a good one. They are giving punters a £50 free bet should either Paul or Chavez Jr. win via KO, TKO, or DQ.

This article will walk bettors through the offer, including how to claim it, the key terms and conditions and other information on Paul vs Chavez Jr free bets.

What is The talkSPORT BET Paul vs Chavez Jr Free Bet Offer?

The Paul vs Chavez Jr free bets offer is provided by talkSPORT BET, who are giving punters a £50 free bet if Saturday’s fight between Paul and Chavez is decided by KO, TKO or DQ.

This offer is for new customers only who open an account with talkSPORT BET via one of the links in this article.

Once the account is open, bettors will need to place a wager of £10 or more on Paul vs Chavez Jr before 4am BST on 29 June.

Should the fight end with either man winning via knockout, TKO or disqualification, talkSPORT BET will credit users with a £50 free bet to spend on any sport they like.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

How to Claim Paul vs Chavez Jr Free Bets

By following our step-by-step guide, bettors will be set up to receive their £50 free bet from talkSPORT BET should the fight end early:

Step 1: Sign up at talkSPORT BET (for UK customers only) via one of the links on this page. There is no need for a promo code.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £10 via debit card.

Step 3: Place a wager of £10 or more on a Paul vs Chavez Jr market with odds of evens or greater before 4am BST on 29 June.

Step 4: If the fight ends via KO, TKO or DQ, you will receive a free bet worth £50.

Step 5: Free bets can be used on any sport at odds of evens or greater, and will expire after seven days.

Paul vs Chavez Jr Betting Offer: Key Terms and Conditions

It is important to read the T&Cs of any bookmaker offer before accepting it, and the Paul vs Chavez betting offer from talkSPORT BET is no different.

Below, we’ve provided a rundown of the main terms and conditions of the talkSPORT BET free boxing bets offer.

The offer is only available to new talkSPORT BET customers aged 18+. One offer per customer, household and IP address.

Bettors must opt in to the offer, though no promo code is needed.

Bettors must make a first deposit of £10 or more using one of talkSPORT BET’s eligible banking methods.

A £10 wager on Paul vs Chavez Jr must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

All qualifying bets must be placed before 4am BST on June 29.

Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets, void bets, boosts, special markets, enhanced prices, and bets placed with bonus funds will not count as qualifying bets.

If either fighter wins by KO, TKO or DQ, bettors will receive a £50 free bet to use on any sport.

Free bets can only be used at odds of evens or greater and will expire after seven days.

There are no wagering requirements attached to any winnings generated from the free bets.

The maximum a bettor can earn from a free bet is capped at £10,000.

Why Choose talkSPORT BET?

Of course, there needs to be more to a bookmaker than just a good sign up offer, but talkSPORT BET has plenty more to offer bettors.

There are several permanent free bet promotions on talkSPORT BET, including their Footie Rewards scheme, which hands out a £10 free bet each and every week to those punters who meet the qualification criteria. There’s also a £5 free bet option for those betting lower stakes.

Bettors can also benefit from daily odds boosts on several sports, with prices enhanced on both singles and multiples.

For horse racing fans, punters may benefit from the £100 cash refund available on all UK and Irish races, which covers you if your horse loses all chances of victory at the start of a race, while there’s also Best Odds Guaranteed and live streaming. In addition, Lucky Dip lets you secure some big odds on a range of different sports just through the spin of a wheel.

Finally, as well as being licensed and regulated by the UKGC, the talkSPORT BET offers all the usual betting features like bet builder and cash out, as well as a well-received betting app and a large number of payment options.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

