Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano will go head-to-head in April (@matchroomboxing via Instagram)

The build-up to the biggest fight in women’s boxing history continues today, as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano speak at a press conference in London ahead of their April title clash.

Never before has a women’s fight headlined New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but that will change on 30 April when undisputed lightweight champion Taylor defends her belts against seven-weight champion Serrano. Ireland’s Taylor, an Olympic gold medalist in 2012, is undefeated as a pro (20-0, six knockouts), while Puerto Rican Serrano has amassed an impressive record of 42-1-1 (30 KOs). The pair went face-to-face at a press conference in NYC last week, and they will follow that with one in the English capital this afternoon.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn will also be present, as will YouTube star Jake Paul, who has been promoting Serrano recently while progressing with his own in-ring career. Paul was seen wearing a ‘Make Boxing Great Again’ cap as he arrived in the UK for today’s press conference. Last week, Taylor vs Serrano became the second-highest grossing boxing presale in Madison Square Garden’s history, and the significance of the bout will likely become increasingly clear as the contest approaches.

Follow live updates from the Taylor vs Serrano press conference in London, below.