Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano press conference LIVE: Latest updates as fighters and Jake Paul speak in London
Taylor and Serrano are joined by promoters Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul ahead of the women’s April title fight
The build-up to the biggest fight in women’s boxing history continues today, as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano speak at a press conference in London ahead of their April title clash.
Never before has a women’s fight headlined New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but that will change on 30 April when undisputed lightweight champion Taylor defends her belts against seven-weight champion Serrano. Ireland’s Taylor, an Olympic gold medalist in 2012, is undefeated as a pro (20-0, six knockouts), while Puerto Rican Serrano has amassed an impressive record of 42-1-1 (30 KOs). The pair went face-to-face at a press conference in NYC last week, and they will follow that with one in the English capital this afternoon.
Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn will also be present, as will YouTube star Jake Paul, who has been promoting Serrano recently while progressing with his own in-ring career. Paul was seen wearing a ‘Make Boxing Great Again’ cap as he arrived in the UK for today’s press conference. Last week, Taylor vs Serrano became the second-highest grossing boxing presale in Madison Square Garden’s history, and the significance of the bout will likely become increasingly clear as the contest approaches.
Follow live updates from the Taylor vs Serrano press conference in London, below.
Jake Paul wears ‘Make Boxing Great Again’ hat as he arrives in UK for Taylor vs Serrano press conference
Jake Paul has arrived in the UK to promote Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano with a hat vowing to “Make Boxing Great Again.”
The YouTube star turned boxer, who is also a promoter with his brand Most Valuable Promotions, is in London to front up the promotion for the historic undisputed fight at Madison Square Garden, New York on 30 April.
Paul has combined with Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn to push the record-breaking fight.
“It’s huge in the US,” Paul told Talk Sport. “My friends are DMing me, ‘can you get me seats,’ this is the first time I’ve promoted a fight that is not my own. It’s cool to see that.”
Jake Paul wears 'Make Boxing Great Again' hat as he arrives in UK
The YouTube star turned boxer is heading up the promotion for the historic undisputed fight at Madison Square Garden
Taylor vs Serrano: London press conference
