Taylor v Serrano 2: Start time, TV channel and how to watch fight on Netflix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet again in a rematch on the undercard of Jake Paul v Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas.

The bout, for the IBF, WBC and WBO super-lightweight titles, offers the Puerto Rican fighter a chance at revenge against the Bray boxer.

Before Americans Paul and Tyson square off at the home of the Dallas Cowboy, with Netflix streaming the event live, two of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport will begin their 11th shared round following Taylor’s split decision win two years ago after 10 engrossing rounds.

"To be on the same card as Mike Tyson is a pinch-me moment,” Taylor admits. “He’s a legend of the sport, an icon of the sport.”

While Serrano has confirmed the pair will make record paydays: “Just for the record ladies, Katie and I are making the biggest purses in the sport’s history for female boxing. We made the first single million-dollar payday in our first fight and on this one we both shattered that!” Here’s all you need to know about the bout:

Full fight card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (heavyweight)

Katie Taylor (defending C) vs Amanda Serrano 2 (undisputed women’s super-lightweight titles)

Mario Barrios (interim C) vs Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight title)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool (vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title)

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica (lightweight)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell (featherweight)

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes (middleweight)

open image in gallery Katie Taylor in the open workout ( AP )

When is the co-main event between Taylor and Serrano?

The fight will take place on Friday 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium, with a capacity of 80,000, is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The event will begin at 1am GMT on Saturday 16 November (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday).

No time has yet been announced for Taylor v Serrano fight, but with the Paul v Tyson ring walks scheduled for approximately 4am GMT on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday), you can expect Taylor v Serrano to begin between 2:30am GMT (6:30pm PT, 8:30pm CT, 9:30pm ET on Friday) and 3:00am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Friday).

open image in gallery Amanda Serrano reacts while working out in Irving, Texas ( AP )

How can I watch it?

Paul vs Tyson and Taylor v Serrano 2 will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move. The fight will not be on pay-per-view; it will be available to all existing and new subscribers.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Taylor – 4/5

Serrano – 1/1

Draw – 12/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.