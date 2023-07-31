Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul will box another UFC star this weekend as he faces Nate Diaz.

YouTube star Paul has gone 6-1 as a professional boxer in recent years, and the 26-year-old holds wins over ex-UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva – including a knockout of the former – and a KO of Ben Askren, who was also an MMA champion before joining the UFC.

Now the American, who was outpointed by Tommy Fury in February, goes up against fan favourite Diaz, who left the UFC in September and is making his boxing debut here. Diaz, 38, holds a special place in the hearts of many mixed martial arts fans, and he became a crossover star in 2016 when he submitted Conor McGregor.

With that victory, as well as his submission of Tony Ferguson in his final UFC fight last year, Diaz showed off his immense jiu-jitsu skills. However, the American is also known for his impressive cardio and resilience, and he will look to use those against his younger opponent this weekend.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Paul vs Diaz will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday 5 August.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 6 August (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

Diaz (right) submitted Tony Ferguson in September in his final UFC fight (@UFC via Instagram)

The event will air live on the streaming platform Dazn. It will be available to existing subscribers, and it will also be purchasable on Dazn Pay-Per-View for non-subscribers – at a cost of £14.99.

A Dazn subscription is available to purchase here, with monthly plans starting at £9.99.

Odds

Paul – 1/3

Diaz – 3/1

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Undisputed women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz (cruiserweight)

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Heather Hardy 2 (undisputed women’s featherweight titles)

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry (women’s super-middleweight)

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva (lightweight)

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa (welterweight)

Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera (middleweight)

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens (super-middleweight)

Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo (welterweight)

Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton (super-lightweight)