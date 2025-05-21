England vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

England take on Zimbabwe in Nottingham this week in a one-off Test fixture at Trent Bridge, with the hosts looking for a perfect start to what promises to be a seismic 2025.

The match is a the first of a busy summer for England in all formats, with three ODIs coming up against the West Indies starting on 29 May.

And it is a historic return to these shores for Zimbabwe, who play on English soil for the first time since 2003, when the tourists lost a two-match Test series 2-0.

England are the heavy favourites ahead of the Test, with cricket betting sites offering odds of 1/8 for a home win, while the touring side are priced as high as 30/1.

England vs Zimbabwe betting tips: Root to lead England batting line-up

Joe Root overtook Alastair Cook as England’s top Test run-scorer in October of last year, and the 34-year-old enters the summer as one of the team’s most reliable batsmen, likely starting around fourth in the order this week.

And his recent form has been great on the whole, having scored 69, 24, 68, 120 and 37 in his last four matches for the Three Lions.

Along with Harry Brook, Root will likely be relied upon to score the bulk of England’s runs, and the pair are both priced at 3/1 to be the first innings top scorer.

But the unpredictability of the game may make a 3/1 eager risky, so instead we’re recommending a wager on Root to score over 50.5 runs, which is offered at 5/6 with various betting sites.

England vs Zimbabwe prediction 1: Joe Root to score over 50.5 runs - 5/6 William Hill

England vs Zimbabwe prediction: Muzarabani visitors’ dangerman

The tourists will build their bowling attack around their main fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani, who has 51 wickets across his 12 Tests so far.

The 28-year-old has played on these shores before for Northamptonshire, and his nine-wicket display against Bangladesh last month shows he has the ability to cause problems in the England batting line-up.

And the Zimbabwean is priced at 4/5 to take three or more wickets across the match as he looks to add to his 26 so far in 2025.

England vs Zimbabwe prediction 2: Blessing Muzarabani to take 3+ wickets - 4/5 Bet365

