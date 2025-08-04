The Hundred betting tips

The Hundred returns in August as part of a bumper summer of cricket as eight teams from around the UK fight for the men’s and women’s titles over the course of the month.

Some of the world’s greatest cricketers will be taking to the pitch across several of the UK’s best venues, including Lord’s, the Oval, Old Trafford and Edgbaston, as the unique tournament enters its fifth season in 2025.

Played over a 100-ball format, The Hundred was introduced as a disruptor series to increase engagement with the sport, and though it has split opinion in some quarters, many in the cricketing world have welcomed the new tournament.

The first four seasons have seen plenty of engagement from cricket fans new and old, and 2025 promises plenty more entertainment as fans get their fast-paced cricketing fix ahead of this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

In 2025, England regulars including Joe Root, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Jofra Archer are joined by experienced internationals such as David Warner, Beth Mooney, Hayley Matthews and Steve Smith, with each side possessing world class talent with the bat and ball.

2024 champions Oval Invincibles are the early favourites in the men’s competition – with cricket betting sites backing them at odds of 10/3 – while the London-based side’s women’s side are also slight favourites in their tournament, priced at around 4/1.

The Hundred men’s betting preview: Originals to spring a surprise?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, defending champions Oval Invincibles are favourites to win the men’s title, and in 2025 they are looking to seal a hat-trick of titles having also won in 2023.

The London-based side, led by England duo Sam Billings and Sam Curran, is backed at odds of 10/3 to retain their title, having added Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Donovan Ferreira to the squad as overseas options.

However, for those looking to back a different side – or anyone feeling that a three-peat is unlikely this summer – the Manchester Originals offer an interesting alternative.

While the northern side had a disappointing 2024 – losing seven of their eight matches – they were finalists in both 2023 and 2022, running the Invincibles close in the former.

Led by England T20 openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, the Originals have also welcomed back England bowling legend James Anderson – who has been impressive on his return to Lancashire’s T20 Blast side this season – while adding New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and former South Africa batsman Heinrich Klaasen.

With some of England’s Test stars – Archer perhaps chief among them – likely to be jaded ahead of the tournament, it could be the perfect chance for the T20 players to step up and make their mark, and we’re backing the Originals to do just that in 2025, with the Manchester side at 11/2 with various betting sites.

The Hundred prediction 1: Manchester Originals to win outright - 11/2 Bet365

The Hundred women’s betting preview: Fire to bring the heat in 2025

As with the men’s tournament, the Oval Invincibles are the favourites to win the women’s competition at 4/1 on betting apps, though there is little to separate them and both Welsh Fire and Southern Brave, who are each offered at 9/2.

However, we think the Welsh Fire squad looks the most promising this season, having finished first in the table last summer before losing a close final to London Spirit at Lord's.

The Welsh side will be looking to build on that positive run, and they look well-positioned to do so with a squad built around key England batters Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley as well as world class West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who is currently ranked second in the world T20I batting rankings.

Matthews has three 50s, one 71, one 85 and unbeaten ton across her last 10 T20 matches, and along with 20th-ranked Dunkley, England opener Beaumont and handy middle order batter Sarah Bryce, she should have quite an effective supporting cast for her star quality.

In addition, the Fire have retained overseas players Jess Jonassen and Shabnim Ismail for their bowling attack, with Freya Davies completing a dangerous trio.

The squad looks well-placed to build on the success of last season, and if they manage to keep it going they’ll be a tough team to beat in 2025.

The Hundred prediction 2: Welsh Fire to win women’s competition outright - 9/2 Ladbrokes

