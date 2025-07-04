Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 112th Tour de France gets underway this weekend, with the entire 21-stage race taking place in France and finishing in Paris on 27 July.

All eyes will be on Tadej Pogacar, who is looking to win the gruelling race for a fourth time and the second year in a row.

The 26-year-old finished more than six minutes clear of second-placed Jonas Vingegaard 12 months ago as he dominated the race from start to finish, becoming the first rider to win six stages in a single race since Mark Cavendish in 2009.

He goes into the race in outstanding form, having already recorded 11 wins this year, so it’s no surprise that betting sites make him the short-priced favourite, ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida.

The E Team Emirates-XRG rider certainly has what it takes to win, but so does Vingegaard, who won in 2022 and 2023 and was the runner-up last time around.

He was second to Pogacar at the recent eight-stage Criterium du Dauphine, finishing 59 seconds behind the Slovenian.

The race is a real battle of fitness, endurance, mindset and strategy as the riders cover approximately 3,500km in total, travelling from Lille down to Montpellier and back to Paris, and it is hard to see anyone beating Pogacar - but it takes a whole team to win a Tour.

Tour de France prediction 1: Tadej Pogacar to win General Classification - 4/11 Bet365

Lipowitz can look good in white

Remco Evenepoel is the favourite on most betting apps to retain the white jersey he won 12 months ago, but he has struggled to find his best form in 2025, which opens the door for 24-year-old Florian Lipowitz.

The German rider will need the support of his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team, but if he can stay in there, we’re backing him to take advantage of other riders’ misfortunes to lead the next generation.

Tour de France prediction 2: Florian Lipowitz to win Best Young Rider - 9/4 William Hill

