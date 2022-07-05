Tour de France stage 4 LIVE: Latest updates on 171.5km route from Dunkirk to Calais today
Follow all the latest updates as the Tour de France touches down in its homeland
The Tour de France 2022 is finally home after a three-day jaunt around Denmark and a rest day to transfer from Sunday’s finish in Sonderborg. QuickStep’s Yves Lampaert and Fabio Jakobsen won the opening two stages via an individual time trial and a sprint finish respectively, before BikeExchange’s Dylan Groenewegen edged a thrilling photo finish on the line to win stage 3, ahead of the man in the yellow jersey Wout van Aert.
Stage 4 sees the peloton arrive in northern France to take on a 171.5km route from Dunkirk to Calais, via a series of category four climbs inland. Given the lack of opportunities for sprinters in the days ahead, this seems like an opportunity not to be missed for the likes of Jakobsen, Groenewegen and Van Aert to continue their impressive starts to the Tour, while others like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Felix) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) will be keen to get their name up in lights after an under-the-radar few days.
The categorised climbs offer King of the Mountains points which so far have been eaten up by Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen in his home country, and he continues in the polka dots today. Jakobsen wears green because Van Aert – wearing yellow – is the only rider above him in the points category, while reigning champion Tadej Pogacar wears the best young riders’ white jersey today.
Follow all the latest updates from stage 4 of the Tour de France below.
Tour de France stage 4
The rest day will allow the sprinters to regather their strength and if they can keep up with the breakaway and deal with any strong winds that could become a factor late in the afternoon.
The first climb on Cote de Cassel will feature cobbles while the Cote de Cap Blanc-Nez poses the final question with around 10km to go, with another big sprint expected on the opening French stage of this year’s race.
Sprinters eye chance on stage 4 as Tour de France returns from rest day
The Tour de France resumes following its jaunt to Denmark with a 171.5km ride finishing along the northern coastline
Stage 3 report
Dylan Groenewegen won an eventful stage three as the Danish Grand Depart came to an end in Sonderborg. Groenewegen narrowly beat yellow jersey wearer Wout van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan on the 182km stage from Vejle and it could be a similar story as the Tour returns to its home country on stage four.
Dylan Groenewegen edges photo finish to win stage 3 after late crash
Wout van Aert will stay in yellow when the Tour heads to France next week
Tour de France stage 4
The Tour de France returns following a rest day and its trip to Denmark with a 171.5km ride between Dunkirk and Calais in the northern part of the country. While stage four will start and finish on the coast, the route heads inland and will feature five category four climbs to offer opportunities for those competing for the polka dot jersey.
