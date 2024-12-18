World Darts Championship Day 4 tips

Williams to win 3-2 - 9/2 William Hill

Aspinall to win 3-0 - 7/4 Unibet

Evans vs Mathers under 3.5 sets - 27/20 BetMGM

The treble pays 30/1 with BetMGM

We’re already heading into day four of the World Darts Championships and it hasn’t disappointed so far, with shocks and drama including four-time semi-finalist James Wade being dumped out in round two.

There are just four matches at Ally Pally today, with the action getting underway live on Sky Sports from 7pm and the pick of the matches sees 12th seed Nathan Aspinall take on Leonard Gates in the final contest of the night.

We’ve picked out three of our best bets on betting sites for the day, which combine to make a treble that returns at 30/1 with BetMGM.

Jim Williams v Paolo Nebrida prediction

Jim Williams is first up on the oche as he takes on Filipino Paolo Nebrida, looking to end an indifferent year on a high.

The Welshman has enjoyed some great results at Ally Pally over the years, including beating James Wade and Peter Wright on his way to the last 32 in each of the last two years.

In Nebrida he faces a player who is making his third appearance at the World Championships but is still awaiting his first win and it’s unlikely to come on Wednesday.

He has had a good year though and is a four-time winner on the Asian Tour this year so we’re not expecting a whitewash and he pushed Simon Whitlock all the way last year, but we are backing Williams to be celebrating.

World Darts Championship prediction 1: Williams to win 3/2 - 9/2 William Hill

Nathan Aspinall v Leonard Gates prediction

In the final match of the night, Nathan Aspinall takes on US qualifier Leonard Gates, who beat Cameron Menzies in his first-round match.

After undergoing surgery earlier this year and lots of treatment on his right elbow Aspinall will be hoping he is through the worst of it after seeing his world ranking drop to 12th, putting him at risk of missing out on the 2025 Premier League.

A year ago he crashed out of the tournament at this stage when he was thrashed 3-0 by Ricky Evans averaging 90, but he’s looking back to his best and we don’t expect Gates to cause him any issues.

The betting apps seem to agree pricing him at 1/5 for the win, and his opponent at 9/2.

World Darts Championship Day prediction 2: Aspinall to win 3-0 - 7/4 Unibet

Ricky Evans vs Gordon Mathers prediction

After beating Aspinall this time last year Evans took that form into the start of 2024 reaching the semi-final of the UK Open and a Pro Tour Final.

But things haven’t quite gone to plan since the summer, playing in 14 Players Championship events and being beaten in the first round in 13 of them!

Mathers could be just the opponent Evans needs right now. He has never won at the World Championships and is making his first appearance since 2022 when he was beaten 3-1 by Jason Heaver.

It should be a smooth route to the second round for Evans, who darts betting sites have at 1/5 for the win and we’re expecting to see him taking on Dave Chisnall on Monday.

World Darts Championship prediction 3: Under 3.5 sets - 27/20 BetMGM

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.