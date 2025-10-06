World Grand Prix betting tips

Luke Littler to win the World Grand Prix - 9/4 Bet365

Stephen Bunting to win the World Grand Prix - 14/1 E/W BoyleSports

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix begins in Leicester tonight as the world’s top darts players contest the latest major at the Mattioli Arena.

Rising Belgian star Mike De Decker is looking to become just the third man to retain this title, having shocked Luke Humphries in the final last year.

However, betting sites have the 29-year-old as a 66/1 outsider for the title, with losing finalist Luke Humphries priced at 5/1 to win the double-start tournament.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, young sensation Luke Littler is the pre-tournament favourite with darts betting sites, with the 18-year-old priced as short as 2/1 to win outright after his triumph at the World Matchplay in July.

However, this can be one of darts’ most unpredictable tournaments, with Littler having exited at the first round stage last year before De Decker went on to win, and there could be value found across the board this week.

World Grand Prix preview: Littler to end Grand Prix hoodoo

Teenage sensation Luke Littler continues to be the dominant name in the game as the Grand Prix begins, with the 18-year-old having four tournaments this year since his victory at Ally Pally in January.

The world champion will head into most tournaments as outright favourite nowadays, though the Grand Prix is one event where he has struggled in the past, going out in the round of 32 stages two years in a row.

The double-start format has hurt some talented players over the years, especially in a first round that is best of three sets, and Littler will face Dutchman Gian van Veen first up. The world number two has lost to van Veen three times out of four this season, and faces a tough road out of a quarter that features Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and De Decker.

Nevertheless, Littler’s recent major event form – he has an average of 101.50 since the start of July – means that he cannot be counted out, especially with world number one Luke Humphries showing mixed form over the last few events.

Even though Price could offer better value at 4/1 to win the quarter and 10/1 to win the competition, we’re sticking with the world champion to get it done in Leicester.

World Grand Prix prediction 1: Luke Littler to win the World Grand Prix - 9/4 Bet365

World Grand Prix betting tips: Bunting to produce shock in Leicester?

40-year-old Stephen Bunting is another name who enters the Grand Prix in fine form, having won the Swiss Open a few weeks ago to add a second European Tour title alongside wins at the Bahrain and Nordic Darts Masters.

Bunting has been one of the best performers on the Pro Tour over the last year, averaging 99.17 of late, and his two previous Grand Prix semi-finals show that the double-start system suits the Bullet.

While he went out in round one in 2024, that was against eventual finalist Luke Humphries, and Bunting has been handed a far more manageable draw this time round. He has been placed on the other side of the draw to Littler and Price, and will take on Niko Springer in round one.

While the German has won the last two contests between the two, he may fall foul of the double-start format in his first-ever match at the tournament.

If Bunting can beat Springer, he’ll face either Danny Noppert or Jermaine Wattimena for a place in the quarter-finals. With the 40-year-old boasting a 3-2 record over his last five matches against the former and 4-1 over the latter, he’ll be confident of grabbing a place in the last eight, and anything can happen from there, so we think he could be good value each-way.

World Grand Prix prediction 2: Stephen Bunting to win the World Grand Prix - 14/1 E/W BoyleSports

