(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners made a disastrous start to the new season last week with a 2-0 defeat by newly promoted Brentford and Mikel Arteta is already under pressure. The signings of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale have helped to somewhat lift spirits at the club, but the former is unavailable this weekend and the latter is only likely to make the bench. Arteta will also have to contend with a depleted squad after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed the loss to Brentford after contracting Covid-19 and the pair have only recently returned to full training.

For Chelsea, there is nothing but optimism and total confidence, with the club following up last season’s Champions League glory with victories in the Super Cup and their opening game against Crystal Palace. Thomas Tuchel’s side were imperious against the Eagles, with Trevoh Chalobah earning his right to remain at the club this season, and could have won by a far greater margin than three goals. But after completing the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, there can be few further concerns over the deadliness of the Blues’ attack and the Belgian is ready to make his Premier League return this afternoon. Follow all the action live below from the Emirates: