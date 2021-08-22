Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, lineups and more today
Follow all the action live from the Emirates Stadium
Follow live coverage as Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.
The Gunners made a disastrous start to the new season last week with a 2-0 defeat by newly promoted Brentford and Mikel Arteta is already under pressure. The signings of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale have helped to somewhat lift spirits at the club, but the former is unavailable this weekend and the latter is only likely to make the bench. Arteta will also have to contend with a depleted squad after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed the loss to Brentford after contracting Covid-19 and the pair have only recently returned to full training.
For Chelsea, there is nothing but optimism and total confidence, with the club following up last season’s Champions League glory with victories in the Super Cup and their opening game against Crystal Palace. Thomas Tuchel’s side were imperious against the Eagles, with Trevoh Chalobah earning his right to remain at the club this season, and could have won by a far greater margin than three goals. But after completing the £97.5m signing of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, there can be few further concerns over the deadliness of the Blues’ attack and the Belgian is ready to make his Premier League return this afternoon. Follow all the action live below from the Emirates:
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Reaction to come from St. Marys but the focus moves to London as Arsenal prepare to host Chelsea in today’s late kick off. Here’s a look at the two teams:
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
That’s a great point for Southampton who get their Premier League campaign underway. Manchester United remain undefeated away from home in 27 games and move up to fourth in the table but they’ll feel as though they left two points on the pitch today.
Full-time: Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
90+5 mins: That’s it! The points are shared at St. Marys. Southampton took the lead in the first half with a Fred own goal before Paul Pogba set up Mason Greenwood’s second goal of the season to equalise for Man Utd.
The game ebbed and flowed through the second half but in the end no-one could find a winning goal and the teams settle for a point apiece.
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
90+2 mins: Pogba lunges into a tackle on Adams and goes in the book. Southampton are taking their time with the free kick. Adams slowly gets to his feet before the free kick is belted down the left wing and goes out of play.
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play. We’re heading into Fergie time!
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
88 mins: Lingard’s sharpness has switched the momentum. He gets forward on the left and combines with Sancho to work the ball into the box. Sancho attempts to knock a pass into the six-yard box but a deflection loops the ball up for McCarthy to claim.
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
85 mins: Jesse Lingard is getting a run out. Manchester United need some of his spark for the final five minutes or so. They’re hanging on here. Nemanja Matic is the man replaced.
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
82 mins: Southampton aren’t settling for a point. They want the win. They’re bullying Man Utd in the middle of the pitch but are still lacking in the final third. They’re either going to score or Man Utd will hit them on a counter attack.
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
79 mins: James Ward-Prowse does take the free kick, he gets it up and over the wall but De Gea gets in behind it and punches the ball away setting Paul Pogba free on the counter attack. Pogba drives down the left side but is taken out and United have a free kick of their own.
Kyle Walker-Peters comes on for Southampton replacing Romain Perraud.
Southampton 1 - 1 Man Utd
77 mins: Fred is off and Scott McTominay is on. United give the ball away again and Adams is free to run at Maguire, Maguire knows Adams is quicker so he cynically barges the forward to ground and picks up a yellow card. Southampton have a free kick and Ward-Prowse will be interested in this one.
