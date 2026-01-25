Arsenal vs Manchester United betting tips

After beating Manchester City last weekend, Manchester United travel to Arsenal on Sunday, desperate to build on that performance and prove it was more than a one-off under interim boss Michael Carrick (4:30 pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

United were outstanding in the derby, winning 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu, but the scoreline could have been much more convincing.

In Arsenal, though, they face a very different prospect. Everything seems to be going to plan for them right now, even when they slip up and drop points in the league, as they did last weekend, so does everyone else.

They were held to a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but both City and Aston Villa were beaten, with Unai Emery’s side going down 1-0 at home to Everton.

That combination of results moved Arsenal seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they followed that up by maintaining their 100% record in the Champions League with a 3-1 win away at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side has lost just two games so far this season, and they came against Liverpool and Villa, but they are now unbeaten in their last 12 in all competitions, winning 10 and drawing two.

Arsenal are as short as 2/9 to win the title on some betting sites, while the Arsenal quadruple odds are down to 50/1 as they continue to fight on four fronts.

Despite winning just nine of their 22 games and already sacking head coach Ruben Amorim, United are fifth in the league table, just a point behind the reigning champions Liverpool, so could they really finish in the top four for the first time since the end of the 2022/23 season?

Arsenal vs Manchester United betting preview: Gunners to drop points again

A win against Arsenal would go a long way to giving United’s players and fans hope, but they are winless in their last six league games against the Gunners, drawing one and losing the other five.

They’ve never gone seven in a row without a win against Sunday’s opponents in their league history, and that is something they will be desperate to keep intact this weekend.

You have to go back to September 2022 for the last time United won a meeting between these two sides, when Marcus Rashford scored a brace after Anthony had opened the scoring, giving United a 3-1 win.

For a win at the Emirates, United dumped the north London side out of the FA Cup 12 months ago via a penalty shootout, but in the league, their last three points came back in December 2017.

Jesse Lingard scored twice, in the 3-1 win after Luis Antonio Valencia had opened the scoring, while Alexandre Lacazette pulled a goal back for the home side.

Arsenal have won each of their last four Premier League home games against United, which is the longest home winning run against them by any side in the competition. The last team to win five in a row in the league was West Brom between 1976 and 1980.

Arteta’s side have drawn their last two league games 0-0, and if United can show the attacking form they displayed last weekend, then they will be a real threat to the Gunners' defence.

Arsenal haven’t faced a single shot on target in any of their last two league matches, but since the departure of Amorim, United rank first for xG (4.81), shots attempted (41) and shots on target (17) and have the best xG differential (+4.12) and best shot difference (+27).

Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction 1: Draw & both teams to score - 9/2 Bet365

Arsenal vs Manchester United best bet: Fernandes the key for United

Bruno Fernandes has created the most chances in the Premier League this season with 62 in his 19 appearances. He also has the most assists, with nine, including for Mbeumo’s opening goal last weekend.

He ranks first for chances created both in open play with 40 and from set plays with 22, so he will be key if United are to get anything from the Emirates.

His current ratio of 3.4 chances created per 90 minutes is the best by a Man Utd player since Ryan Giggs during the 2008-09 season.

The Portuguese international has just five goals so far this season, the last of which came on 15 December, when he scored United’s third goal in the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, and football betting sites are offering 17/4 on him scoring at any time.

Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction 2: Fernandes to score or assist - 11/5 BetMGM

Arsenal vs Man Utd team news

Arsenal vs Man Utd predicted lineups

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, White, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Trossard, Saka, Gyokeres

Man United: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo

