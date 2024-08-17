Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE: Latest Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The Gunners, who hope to win the title this year, kick off their league campaign hosting Gary O’Neil’s side
Arsenal start the new Premier League campaign playing host to Wolverhampton Wanderers with the aim of improving on their second place finish last season and lift the trophy.
Mikel Arteta’s side finished just two points behind reigning champions Manchester City but took the title race down to the final week which was a signal that they have the capability to challenge Pep Guardiola’s serial winners for the duration of the campaign.
The Gunners have been active in the transfer market this summer, confirming the permanent move of goalkeeper David Raya and bringing in Riccardo Calafiori who should bring extra stability to an already solid defensive line. It’s been a window of slow evolution for Arsenal who will be hoping a positive pre-season translates to success in the league.
For their part, Wolves have parted ways with influential winger Pedro Neto but Gary O’Neil’s side performed well in 2023/24 finishing 14th without too much discomfort. They’ll be hoping for a higher finish this time around and a good result against Arsenal will send them on their way.
Follow all the action from Arsenal vs Wolves below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to take a step forward this season
Mikel Arteta fired a warning to Manchester City by insisting Arsenal are “still far” from their full potential.
Arsenal have pushed City all the way during the last two campaigns and missed out on the title by just two points last season.
The Gunners were able to register more wins than ever before in the Premier League, achieve the club’s second-best points total and break numerous other records.
It still failed to end a 20-year wait for another league crown but Arteta feels there is plenty of growth in a squad which has been boosted by the summer arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the return to fitness of Jurrien Timber.
Arsenal vs Wolves
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live build up, team news and coverage of Arsenal’s opening game of the season against Wolves.
Last season, the Gunners finished second behind Manchester City, pushing the eventual champions all the way to the final game of the season before they narrowly missed out on the title for a second year in a row.
Arsenal start their campaign at home to Wolves and will want to avoid a slip up on the first day of the season.
