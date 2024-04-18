✕ Close Losing to Atalanta at Anfield a ‘low point’ for Liverpool, Klopps says

Liverpool require one more European comeback under Jurgen Klopp as the Reds travel to Atalanta looking to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

Klopp’s side were favourites to reach the Dublin final on May 22 and provide a fitting farewell for the German manager, but Atalanta ripped up the script as they stunned Anfield with a 3-0 victory in last week’s quarter-final first leg.

Liverpool have overturned a 3-0 defeat under Klopp before, famously against Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the Champions League in 2019, but that was at Anfield. But Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace means the Reds are without a win in three games. Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: