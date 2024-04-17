Atalanta vs Liverpool betting tips: Europa League odds, predictions and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Liverpool have it all to do, and Gian Piero Gasperini’s team have one foot in the final four of the Europa League after their eye-catching performance on Merseyside, but they must complete the job in Bergamo on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 1). see the Reds as favourites to win on the night, but Atalanta have already demonstrated their quality against Klopp's side and are odds-on to punch their ticket for the semis.

Liverpool to put their goalscoring issues behind them April has been a challenging month for Liverpool. Not only have the Reds lost ground in the Premier League title race, they are facing an exit from the Europa League at the quarter-final stage. Liverpool have lost their cutting edge in front of goal having drawn a blank in each of their last two matches against Atalanta and Crystal Palace. They were also wasteful in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United before those defeats. Over their last three matches, Liverpool have scored just twice from an expected goals (xG) figure of 9.08. This highlights where the Reds have slumped - their attackers aren’t finishing enough opportunities.

This, however, will change at some point soon. There will be a correction in Liverpool's output as an attacking outfit and it could come against Atalanta in Bergamo on Thursday night. Klopp is expected to start his first choice lineup in an attempt to give Liverpool a chance of overturning the three-goal deficit from the first leg. It’s worth noting Liverpool won 5-0 in their last away match against Atalanta. are offering 4/9 on Liverpool to score over 1.5 goals. The Reds might not overturn the deficit, but they have the attackers to make a go of it. Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 1: Over 1.5 Liverpool goals - 4/9 at bet365

Scamacca to continue recent hot streak Gianluca Scamacca made his mark against Liverpool last week, netting twice at Anfield. The 25-year-old followed this up by recording a goal and an assist for Atalanta in their Serie A draw against Verona on Monday. Scamacca might not have made much of an impression in the Premier League during his short time at West Ham, but the Italian international is the perfect frontman for Gasperini’s team, as illustrated by his recent scoring streak.

Indeed, Scamacca has scored seven goals in his last eight games and stands a good chance of scoring another against a Liverpool team that has looked defensively vulnerable in their last few outings. list Mohamed Salah (5/4), Darwin Nunez (13/10) and Diogo Jota (9/5) as most likely to score on Thursday night, but Scamacca will pose a threat. Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 2: Gianluca Scamacca anytime goal scorer - 23/10 at BetVictor

Atalanta to be drawn into a physical encounter While Atalanta have a three-goal advantage following last week’s first leg at Anfield, they will have to engage Liverpool physically on Thursday night to get the job done in front of their own supporters. Atalanta have been shown over 1.5 cards in four of their last five matches in all competitions and there’s a good chance they will exceed that number against Liverpool, such is the intensity the visitors will have to play with to stand any chance of making the Europa League semi-finals. Even in their impressive victory over Liverpool on Merseyside last week, Atalanta were shown two yellow cards with Isak Hien and Matteo Ruggeri both entering the referee’s book.

have listed Pietro Comi and Leonardo Mendicino (both 21/10) as the most likely players to be flashed a yellow while Giorgio Scalvini (12/5) also ranks highly. It’s reasonable to assume Atalanta will be put under pressure by Liverpool on Thursday and that could lead to some of their players attracting the attention of the man in the middle. We like the 5/4 available with for the hosts to be shown over three cards. Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 3: Atalanta over 2.5 cards - 5/4 at BetUK

