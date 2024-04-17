Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Atalanta vs Liverpool betting tips: Europa League odds, predictions and free bets

Liverpool have a mountain to climb in the second leg of their Europa League tie away to Atalanta
Last Updated: 17th of April 2024
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Atalanta vs Liverpool betting tips: Europa League odds, predictions and free bets
Atalanta vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool's season may hang in the balance when they travel to Atalanta for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with a 3-0 deficit to overturn following their heavy defeat at Anfield last week.

Jurgen Klopp’s team endured a horrendous week in their bid to complete the treble, losing to the Italian outfit before succumbing to a damaging home defeat to Crystal Palace, dropping two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Atalanta vs Liverpool odds
Liverpool have it all to do, and Gian Piero Gasperini’s team have one foot in the final four of the Europa League after their eye-catching performance on Merseyside, but they must complete the job in Bergamo on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Football betting sites see the Reds as favourites to win on the night, but Atalanta have already demonstrated their quality against Klopp's side and are odds-on to punch their ticket for the semis.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Liverpool to put their goalscoring issues behind them

April has been a challenging month for Liverpool. Not only have the Reds lost ground in the Premier League title race, they are facing an exit from the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.

Liverpool have lost their cutting edge in front of goal having drawn a blank in each of their last two matches against Atalanta and Crystal Palace. They were also wasteful in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United before those defeats.

Over their last three matches, Liverpool have scored just twice from an expected goals (xG) figure of 9.08. This highlights where the Reds have slumped - their attackers aren’t finishing enough opportunities.

This, however, will change at some point soon. There will be a correction in Liverpool's output as an attacking outfit and it could come against Atalanta in Bergamo on Thursday night.

Klopp is expected to start his first choice lineup in an attempt to give Liverpool a chance of overturning the three-goal deficit from the first leg. It’s worth noting Liverpool won 5-0 in their last away match against Atalanta.

Betting apps are offering 4/9 on Liverpool to score over 1.5 goals. The Reds might not overturn the deficit, but they have the attackers to make a go of it.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 1: Over 1.5 Liverpool goals - 4/9 at bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Scamacca to continue recent hot streak

Gianluca Scamacca made his mark against Liverpool last week, netting twice at Anfield.

The 25-year-old followed this up by recording a goal and an assist for Atalanta in their Serie A draw against Verona on Monday.

Scamacca might not have made much of an impression in the Premier League during his short time at West Ham, but the Italian international is the perfect frontman for Gasperini’s team, as illustrated by his recent scoring streak.

Indeed, Scamacca has scored seven goals in his last eight games and stands a good chance of scoring another against a Liverpool team that has looked defensively vulnerable in their last few outings.

Betting sites list Mohamed Salah (5/4), Darwin Nunez (13/10) and Diogo Jota (9/5) as most likely to score on Thursday night, but Scamacca will pose a threat. 

Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 2: Gianluca Scamacca anytime goal scorer - 23/10 at BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Atalanta to be drawn into a physical encounter

While Atalanta have a three-goal advantage following last week’s first leg at Anfield, they will have to engage Liverpool physically on Thursday night to get the job done in front of their own supporters.

Atalanta have been shown over 1.5 cards in four of their last five matches in all competitions and there’s a good chance they will exceed that number against Liverpool, such is the intensity the visitors will have to play with to stand any chance of making the Europa League semi-finals.

Even in their impressive victory over Liverpool on Merseyside last week, Atalanta were shown two yellow cards with Isak Hien and Matteo Ruggeri both entering the referee’s book.

Gambling sites have listed Pietro Comi and Leonardo Mendicino (both 21/10) as the most likely players to be flashed a yellow while Giorgio Scalvini (12/5) also ranks highly.

It’s reasonable to assume Atalanta will be put under pressure by Liverpool on Thursday and that could lead to some of their players attracting the attention of the man in the middle. We like the 5/4 available with BetUK for the hosts to be shown over three cards.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 3: Atalanta over 2.5 cards - 5/4 at BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

How to get free bets for Atalanta vs Liverpool

You can secure free bets and other promotions by signing up for established bookmakers and new betting sites online.

BetMGM is one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering £40 in free bets to new customers that create an account, deposit a minimum of £10 and bet £10 or more on football on a selection at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £40 in free bets paid out in four instalments of £10 to use on horse racing and football. BetMGM also has a top rated online casino with UK slots and table games.

Before you sign up for BetMGM, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on Atalanta vs Liverpool or any other sport, gamble responsibly.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
