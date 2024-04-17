Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a bid to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

In last week’s first leg at the Emirates, the two sides shared a controversy-hit 2-2 draw with both clubs leaving north London aggrieved at not being awarded penalties.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane continued his impressive form against the Gunners, whose title hopes took a blow at the weekend when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Bayer Leverkusen clinched the Bundesliga title at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich’s run of 11 straight league titles. They will go into the Champions League match knowing that record has been broken, but that could mean their focus shifts to Europe, and a title they have not won since the 2019-20 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match. Get the latest Bayern Munich vs Arsenal odds and tips here.

When is it?

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The Champions League match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are both doubts and will be assessed before the game after picking up knocks late on in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Bayern were dealt a blow at the weekend, when Kingsley Coman sustained a right adductor injury in the first half of their 2-0 win over Cologne. They are also likely to be without former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, who was substituted at half time with a hamstring issue during the first leg, as well as Leroy Sane - also due to injury.

Alponso Davies who is suspended after receiving a third yellow card of the Champions League campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Laimer; Musiala, Muller, Tel; Kane

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Odds

Bayern Munich 7/5

Draw 27/10

Arsenal 19/10

Get the latest football betting site offers here.

Prediction

The Gunners have been better than previously domestically this season, but have never won the Champions League, while Bayern are more experienced in the competition, that in addition to the home advantage in the second leg will see them through. Bayern Munich 1-2 Arsenal