Leeds can extend their lead at the top of the Championship tonight if they can beat third-placed Burnley at Turf Moor (kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Daniel Farke’s side are one-point clear of second-placed Sheffield United, and three clear of tonight’s opponents as they look to return to the Premier League after two seasons in the EFL.

Leeds go into the gcontest unbeaten in their last 11 games, since a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers back in November.

This is one of just three defeats United have suffered in the league this season, with the others against Millwall at the Den, and at home to tonight’s opponents at Elland Road – both 1-0.

Burnley have gone about their business very quietly this season, with all the talk about Leeds and Sheffield United but Scott Parker’s side have only lost twice all season, also losing at Millwall, as well as away to Sunderland – both also 1-0.

They go into tonight’s game unbeaten in 16, a run which includes nine wins, including a 2-1 victory away at Norwich and a 2-0 win over the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Too close to call

Burnley are also unbeaten in their last 13 home league games, winning six and drawing seven while conceding just four goals. Their last home defeat came in May when they were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest on the last day of last season, finally ending an awful season in the Premier League.

It was one of 24 defeats from 38 games played, which saw the side relegated back to the Championship, while manager Vincent Kompany got a move to Bayern Munich.

When you consider that Leeds have lost just two of their last 13 away league games, winning five and drawing six, then a draw is a very good option. They have also only scored an average of 1.4 goals per game during that period.

Football betting sites have Leeds as the slight favourites at 6/4, with Burnley at 5/2 and a draw at 21/10. If you want to be even more specific you can get 21/4 on a 1-1 draw - which seems very generous.

Burnley v Leeds prediction 1: BTTS and draw - 4/1 BetVictor

Flemming to keep on scoring

Burnley forward Zian Flemming has scored five goals in his last four games including two last time out in the 5-0 win over Plymouth at Home Park and two in the recent 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Millwall, has eight goals from his 20 appearances for the Clarets and betting sites are offering 7/2 on him scoring anytime tonight, or you can get 35/1 on him scoring another brace.

Burnley v Leeds prediction 2: Flemming to score at any time - 7/2 BoyleSports

