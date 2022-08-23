Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Carabao Cup is back under way, and this week sees the second round take place as well as the third-round draw.

The competition otherwise known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, sees all 92 clubs in the Premier League and Football League compete for a place in the final at Wembley in February.

Liverpool are the reigning champions, having won a dramatic penalty shootout against Chelsea in last season’s final.

The first round saw all of League One, League Two and most Championship clubs compete earlier this month, and this second round has featured the winners of those matches as well as the remaining two Championship clubs and the 13 Premier League sides not in Europe this season.

The third-round draw will add those remaining seven Premier League clubs – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham – to the mix.

When is the third-round draw?

The draw has not yet been officially announced but is expected to be conducted on either Wednesday or Thursday this week – full details to follow.

When will the third round fixtures be played?

The ties will take place across 8-10 November. The fourth round will take place in December, just before Christmas, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in January and the start of February, before the final at Wembley on 26 February.

Are there two legs in the Carabao Cup?

Every round is a one-legged tie except for the semi-finals, which are played over two legs, home and away. There is no away goals rule in the Carabao Cup semis, and there is no extra time before the semis – so drawn matches up to and including the quarter-finals will go straight to penalties.