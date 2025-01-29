Champions League predictions

BTTS and Real Madrid to win v Brest - 13/8 Bet365

K ane to score two or more v Slovan Bratislava - 21/20 Bet365

Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals v Girona -11/5 William Hill

Total number of goals three Sporting v Bologna - 3/1 Bet365

The fourfold pays over 63/1 with Bet365

With so much still to play for in the Champions League, there should be lots of goals across the 18 games which all kick off at 8pm on Wednesday.

With just one game left to play Liverpool and Barcelona are the only teams guaranteed a place in the last 16 with the other six to be decided on Wednesday, while the teams who finish in ninth to 24th place going through to the knockout stages.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep up their 100 percent record when they take on PSV and you can get 13/10 on them winning in Eindhoven.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are both well-placed to finish in the top eight while a win for Man City should be enough to secure them a place in the two-leg play-off.

We’ve put together a four-fold from the games that returns at 63/1 with Bet365 and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Brest v Real Madrid

The reigning champions Real Madrid currently sit 16th in the Champions League table but know a win over French side Brest could see them secure a top-eight finish.

The Spanish giants, who secured their 15th title in May, have won four and lost three of their seven games so far, leaving them one point and two places below Brest.

Their wins have come against Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Salzburg, while they have lost to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool, who beat them 2-0 at Anfield in November.

Real go into the game top of La Liga and with 13 wins from their last 15 games and just one defeat in that period, coming in the Spanish Super Cup when they were beaten 5-2 at home to Barcelona.

Brest on the other hand are eighth in Ligue 1 already 19 points behind the leaders Paris Saint-Germain, but they are in their best form of the season with seven wins from their last nine games.

Their last loss was a 2-0 defeat in this competition against Shakhtar Donetsk a week ago to secure at least a place in the play-offs.

Real have conceded in all seven Champions League games so far and football betting sites are offering 13/8 on BTTS and the visitors coming away with the win.

Champions League accumulator prediction 1: BTTS and Real Madrid to win - 13/8 Bet365

Bayern Munich v Slovan Bratislava

Slovan Bratislava might already have been eliminated after losing all seven of their Champions League matches, but Bayern Munich will see this game as an opportunity to sneak into the automatic qualification places.

They currently have 12 points from four wins and two defeats but sit just a point off the top eight and this game could give them a huge chance to improve their goal difference.

Harry Kane has scored 23 goals for Bayern this season but only five in the Champions League, and four came in the 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb back in September.

Betting sites are offering 21/10 on him scoring first or last and 2/7 at any time. But with the opposition having conceded 24 goals in seven games we’re backing Kane to score two or more.

Champions League accumulator prediction 2: Kane to score two or more v Slovan Bratislava - 21/20 Bet365

Girona v Arsenal

Like Bayern, Arsenal have already confirmed a place in the play-offs, but they are in an excellent position to confirm their place in the last 16 on Wednesday.

They are third in the table with 16 points from their seven games and up against Girona who have picked up just three points from a win over joint-bottom side Bratislava.

We expect goals with the Gunners averaging two per game and Girona having conceded 11 so far.

Champions League accumulator prediction 3: Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals v Girona -11/5 William Hill

Sporting v Bologna

Sporting need a win against Bologna to be in with a chance of extending their stay in the Champions League following Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United.

Before he left the Portuguese side had won 17 of their opening 19 games including in this competition against Lille, Sturm Graz and Manchester City.

Since he left they have won just six of their 14 matches, and lost 5-1 to Arsenal, 2-1 to Club Brugge and 2-1 to RB Leipzig to leave them 23rd in the table.

Bologna have already been eliminated but that doesn’t mean they will be a pushover after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 last time out.

Champions League accumulator prediction 4: Total number of goals three Sporting v Bologna - 3/1 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

