Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online and on TV today
The Champions League draw will help fill in the schedule for Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham
The Champions League group stage draw is here with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur waiting to learn who they will take on in the coming weeks before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar.
Real Madrid are the defending champions after beating Liverpool in last season’s final thanks to Vinicius Jr’s strike, but the Reds will be determined to go one better and show the resilience seen last time they rebounded from a final loss to Los Blancos, which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side defeat Spurs for their sixth European crown.
Tottenham are back under Antonio Conte after two seasons out of Europe's top competition, including a group-stage exit in the Europa Conference League last season. while Chelsea and City will be desperate to rally and reach Istanbul after crushing losses in the knock-out stages last term.
The Champions League draw will also feature both Rangers and Celtic for the first time since 2007 after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side held their nerve to defeat PSV in the final play-off round last night.
Here’s all you need to know about the draw, including what teams will play this season and which pots they have been designated in.
When is it?
The draw will take place on Thursday, 25 August at 5pm BST in Istanbul, Turkey.
What TV channel will it be on?
Fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport who have the right to European football this season and an online stream will be available through the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.
Which teams are in it?
- Chelsea
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Tottenham
- Atletico Madrid
- Barcelona
- Real Madrid
- Sevilla
- Inter
- Juventus
- Milan
- Napoli
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Leipzig
- Leverkusen
- Marseille
- PSG
- Porto
- Sporting CP
- Ajax
- Club Brugge
- Salzburg
- Celtic
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Viktoria Plzen
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Maccabi Haifa
- Copenhagen
- Benfica
- Rangers
What are the pots?
These, again, will change once all the teams have been confirmed.
Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax
Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham
Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shaktar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen
Pot 4: Rangers, Dinama Zagreb, Marseille, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa
When will the fixtures be?
There will be six match days in order for all the group matches to be played out. They will take place on 6/7 September, 13/14 September, 4/5 October, 11/12 October, 25/26 October and 1/2 November.
The round of 16 is due to take place over two legs on 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March 2023. The quarter-finals are in the diary on 11/12 and 18/19 April 2023 with the semi-final on 9/10 and 16/17 May 2023 and the final on 10 June 2023.
