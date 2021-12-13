The Champions League draw will be redone this afternoon after an embarrassing technical error forced the original draw to be declared null and void.

A software issue during the draw saw Manchester United incorrectly declared ineligible to face Atletico Madrid and several clubs complained to Uefa that the integrity of the process had been damaged.

Uefa eventually agreed in a short statement and confirmed a new draw would take place at 2pm.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16,” a statement read.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET (2pm GMT).”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 2pm GMT.

Where can you watch the draw?

Fans can watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

Who has qualified for the round of 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

Who are the favourites to win?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1