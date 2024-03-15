Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal and Manchester City await a blockbuster Champions League draw as the path to the Wembley final is revealed.

This year’s final will be held at Wembley Stadium in June with Manchester City hoping to secure another tournament crown. Pep Guardiola’s side won their first European Cup by beating Inter Milan in Istanbul last year and progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to a 6-2 aggregate win over FC Copenhagen.

Arsenal were able to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Porto - but they needed the first Champions League penalty shoot-out since the 2016 final as they returned to the last-eight for the first time since 2010 on a dramatic night at the Emirates.

They are joined in the last-eight by star-studded line-up of some of European football’s biggest names, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund their potential quarter-final opponents.

The draw will reveal not just the quarter-final fixtures, but the possible semi-final ties as well. It will be the last time Uefa holds a Champions League draw manually, with the procedure changing to a computerised system when the competition switches formats next season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the Champions League will be made from 11am GMT on Friday 15 March in Nyon, Switzerland.

Are there any rules for the draw?

No. For the first time in the Champions League this season, it’s an open draw. There are no seeded teams and anyone can play anyone.

Which teams are in the draw?

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

When will the fixtures be played?

The round dates for the fixtures are as follows:

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024

Where is the Champions League final?

Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final in 2024 for a record eighth time (including European Cup finals). The home of English football was last utilised for the showpiece decider in 2013, when Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund in an all-German final. .